

Hong Kong, Oct 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Cornerstone Robotics (CSR or the Company) is a leading company in Chinese surgical robotics industry. We are delighted to share that the Founder and CEO of CSR, Professor Samuel Au, was invited to participate and deliver a speech at the 16th Asia-Pacific Congress of Endoscopic & Laparoscopic Surgeons of Asia 2023 (ELSA 2023) in Istanbul on 5-7th October. Prof. Samuel Au delivered a speech on Surgical Robotics in the Future: Forging Accessibility in Robotic Surgery. With the rapid development of AI, imaging, and robotic technologies, robotic-assisted surgery has reshaped the landscape of medical diagnosis and treatment solutions. These technological breakthroughs allow better visualization, higher precision, and greater accessibility for minimally invasive surgery. In other words, robotic surgery has become increasingly accessible to more surgeons, benefiting patients worldwide. Prof. Samuel Au is also the Director of Multi-Scale Medical Robotics Center (MRC), a world-class research hub standing at the forefront of global innovation. "MRC brings the worlds of medicine and robotics together, with a focus on technological innovation and a strong emphasis on clinical translation and direct patient benefits", he remarked. The Center supports three research programs, namely endoluminal multi-scale robotic platforms for diagnostics and therapeutics, magnetic-guided endoluminal robotic platforms, and image-guided robotic interventions. Founded in 2019, Cornerstone Robotics is committed to developing, producing, and distributing high-quality surgical robots. The company has assembled an international team of surgical robotics experts and clinical professionals from a diverse range of disciplines. To accelerate growth, CSR has established key innovation hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Boston. In his speech, Prof. Samuel Au introduced the C1000 Endoscopic Surgical System, which was developed entirely in-house. Fitted with articulating instruments, the C1000 system enables operations to be performed with precision and dexterity. With the lightweight surgeon controls, tremor filtration, and motion smoothing techniques, surgeons can perform delicate and complex surgeries in confined spaces. CSR and its cutting-edge technology have captivated attention and earned recognition among international experts. CSR aspires to be a global supplier of safe and efficient surgical robots. Fueled by its vision, the company is committed to forging accessibility in robotic surgeries and benefiting surgeons and patients worldwide.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Cornerstone Robotics

Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm

