Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 16, 2023
Monday, 16 October 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
Historic Edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) Commemorates the Country's Finest Real Estate
The Awards Programme's First Gala Celebration in Melbourne Honours Impressive Companies and Projects, Including Specialists in Cross-Border Investment

MELBOURNE, Oct 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU) today announced the Winners and Highly Commended recipients of the 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia), supported by sponsor Subzero Wolf and partner Realestate.com.au, among others.



Australia’s finest developers and projects were honoured across 42 categories in the biggest edition yet of the awards programme, held for the first time at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne. The black-tie gala dinner and ceremony in the Victorian capital mark the first-ever occurrence of the prestigious event in Australia.

Garnering 13 wins, Aqualand was the most awarded developer of the night, winning the Best Developer title for the first time as well as the Best Luxury Developer and Best Mixed Use Developer titles. Aura by Aqualand was the most awarded project with six wins, including the Best Mixed Use Development award.

Other winning developments by the company were the luxury heritage development and waterfront apartment development known as The Revy at Darling Island and the luxury apartment development in New South Wales known as Blue at Lavender Bay.

Shangjin Lin, founder and group managing director of Aqualand, was named Australia Real Estate Personality of the Year by the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine, for achievements that include spearheading some of Australia’s largest urban renewal projects.

Salvo won the Best Lifestyle Developer title, in addition to a win for the high-rise apartment project Moray House. Skyland Group also won two awards, including the Best Luxury Boutique Developer title and a win for the boutique luxury apartment development in New South Wales known as Villia Bellevue Hill.

Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd. clinched the Best Breakthrough Developer title, one of four wins that include accolades for the company’s townhouse project Queensberry St. MRCB International was named Best Boutique Developer, with 26 Vista by MRCB Australia winning Best Lifestyle Development (Queensland).

Mark Moran Group was honoured with Special Recognitions in ESG and Sustainable Design and Construction, plus the Best Senior Living Landscape Design award for The Garden at Warrawee by Evette Moran.

The Best Condo Development (Australia) award went to Kurraba Residences by Third.i Group while the Best Housing Development (Australia) award went to Capri by Monaco Property Group.

Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group gained three awards, including Best Apartment Development (Victoria).

Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “We are proud to have held the largest edition of our Awards in Australia this year in Melbourne. The distinguished companies honoured this year have impressed the judges with their range and diversity, including the country’s finest apartments, housing, townhouses, smart homes, student accommodations, and senior living spaces. Together, they raise the gold standard of real estate in Australia and help local and international investors alike make confident property decisions in the country.”

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Australia has long been a sought-after investment destination for property seekers from Asia, so we’re delighted to host the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards for the first time in Melbourne. The awarded companies have conceptualised and created a range of impressive properties that offer a diverse choice of appealing opportunities for cross-border investors. These well-deserved awardees represent the growth and innovation that continue to drive the Australian property market.”

The list of winners was determined by an independent panel of judges comprising Lui Violanti, chairperson of the Awards in Australia and regional manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group; Benson Zhou, director and divisional head for Asia Market in Victoria, Savills Melbourne; Edward Haysom, general director, Haysom Architects Vietnam; Ivan Lam, head of international business, Charter Keck Cramer; Jessica Liew, principal, Plus Architecture; Karl Fu, partner for Asian Markets, Winning Commercial; Peter Li, general manager, Plus Agency; Richard Newling Ward, director, Bayleyward; and Steven Yu, founder and CEO, Valorton Group.

HLB Mann Judd – HLB Australasia supervised the selection process under the guidance of Josh Chye, partner and head of tax, helping to make the process fair, transparent, and credible.    

Main country winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) will be eligible to advance to the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Friday, 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand where they will compete for honours against their peers from Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as India, Japan and China.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) are supported by silver sponsor Subzero Wolf; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Good Talent Media; media partners Australian Property Journal, Bridges, The Philippines Times (Australia), The Property Tribune, and Your Investment Property Magazine; supporting partner Realestate.com.au; supporting associations Australasia Property Advisory Association, Australia Malaysia Business Council – Victoria, and Melbourne Chinatown Association; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia)

DEVELOPER AWARDS                     

Best Developer                                  
WINNER: Aqualand

Best Lifestyle Developer                                  
WINNER: Salvo
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aqualand

Best Luxury Developer                   
WINNER: Aqualand

Best Luxury Boutique Developer                   
WINNER: Skyland Group

Best Mixed Use Developer                              
WINNER: Aqualand

Best Boutique Developer                                 
WINNER: MRCB International
HIGHLY COMMENDED: BNG Group
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mark Moran Group

Best Breakthrough Developer                        
WINNER: Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd.

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Development                        
WINNER: Aura by Aqualand
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand

Best Luxury Apartment Development (New South Wales)                       
WINNER: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aura by Aqualand

Best Boutique Luxury Apartment Development (New South Wales)                       
WINNER: Villia Bellevue Hill by Skyland Group                            

Best Luxury Low Rise Apartment Development (New South Wales)                       
WINNER: Kurraba Residences by Third.i Group

Best Luxury Apartment Development (Victoria)                         
WINNER: Como Terraces by Sterling Global & CBUS Property Pty Ltd                            

Best Apartment Development (New South Wales)                    
WINNER: Chapman Gardens by Chapman Garden NSW Pty Ltd                                          

Best Apartment Development (Victoria)                     
WINNER: Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Olea by BNG Group
HIGHLY COMMENDED: One Grant Crescent by Sunsuria Australia and Verdant Property Group
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Taylor by Eve Holdings & Guang Capital

Best High Rise Apartment Development (Victoria)                   
WINNER: Moray House by Salvo                                                                

Best Housing Development (Queensland)                   
WINNER: Bowen Terrace Residences by Skyhold

Best Townhouse Development (Victoria)                    
WINNER: Queensberry St by Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd.

Best Townhouse Development (Queensland)                              
WINNER: Capri by Monaco Property Group

Best Luxury Lifestyle Development                               
WINNER: Aura by Aqualand

Best Lifestyle Development (Victoria)                          
WINNER: R.Iconic by R.Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: One Grant Crescent by Sunsuria Australia and Verdant Property Group                            

Best Lifestyle Development (Queensland)                  
WINNER: 26 Vista by MRCB Australia

Best Heritage Development                           
WINNER: Coppin Lodge by Enduro Properties

Best Luxury Heritage Development                               
WINNER: The Revy at Darling Island by Aqualand

Best Waterfront Apartment Development                  
WINNER: The Revy at Darling Island by Aqualand                                              

Best Waterfront Housing Development                       
WINNER: Amorel by Capital Luxury Residences

Best Eco Friendly Apartment Development                                  
WINNER: Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group
HIGHLY COMMENDED: 26 Vista by MRCB Australia                            

Best Connectivity Townhouse Development                                
WINNER: Queensberry St by Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd.                            

Best Smart Home Development                   
WINNER: Aura by Aqualand                            

Best Student Accommodation Development                               
WINNER: Waterford Student Accommodation by Exal Group                                                                

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design                            
WINNER: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aura by Aqualand                            

Best Apartment Architectural Design                           
WINNER: R.Iconic by R.Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: One Grant Crescent by Axe Architects Pty Ltd

Best Luxury Apartment Architectural Design                               
WINNER: Aura by Aqualand

Best Mixed Use Interior Design                     
WINNER: Aura by Aqualand
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand

Best Luxury Apartment Interior Design                        
WINNER: Aura by Aqualand                            

Best Apartment Landscape Design                               
WINNER: Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group                            

Best Townhouse Landscape Design                              
WINNER: Queensberry St by Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd.                      

Best Senior Living Landscape Design                           
WINNER: The Garden at Warrawee by Evette Moran - Mark Moran Group                            

BEST OF AUSTRALIA AWARDS                            

Best Condo Development (Australia)                            
WINNER: Kurraba Residences by Third.i Group                            

Best Housing Development (Australia)                        
WINNER: Capri by Monaco Property Group                                              

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG                             
WINNER: Mark Moran Group

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction                   
WINNER: Mark Moran Group                                                                

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Australia Real Estate Personality of the Year                              
WINNER: Shangjin Lin, Founder and Group Managing Director, Aqualand

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent. 

In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023. 

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.  

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2022 and March 2023.
(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2022 and March 2023.
(3) Based on data between January 2023 and March 2023.
(4) Based on data between October 2022 and March 2023.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:
Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services
M: +66 92 954 4154
E: allan@propertyguru.com   

Media & Partnerships:
Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager
M: +66 92 701 2510
E: nate@propertyguru.com

Sponsorships:
Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards Sponsorship
M: +66 93 293 9794
E: kanittha@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:
Watcharaphon Chaisuk (Jeff), Solutions Manager
M: +66 95 797 0595
E: jeff@propertyguru.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
Sectors: Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
May 31, 2023 14:38 HKT/SGT
The 5th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) 2023 celebrate popularity of Japan's alpine market
May 8, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
The 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) programme begins call for entries in resilient market
May 2, 2023 15:15 HKT/SGT
10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty marks a decade of excellence amid economic expansion
Apr 28, 2023 12:10 HKT/SGT
The 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) will showcase the country's finest to domestic, international property seekers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       