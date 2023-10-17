

SINGAPORE, Oct 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), Asia Pacific’s largest pure-play cybersecurity service provider, is the cornerstone sponsor at GovWare 2023. Ensign presents its AI-powered Threat-Informed Defence Approach under the theme “Infinite Vigilance, Rapid Response.” With the rise of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, Ensign is championing a revolutionary threat-informed defence approach to address the pressing challenges organisations face. In today’s digital landscape, cyber threats have evolved to become more elusive and complex than ever before. Existing cybersecurity solutions are struggling to keep pace, leaving companies vulnerable to a wide range of potential threats. Effectively allocating resources amidst the vast diversity and volume of emerging threats has become a daunting task for businesses. Ensign’s pioneering approach centres on "Threat-Informed Defence," enabling organisations to streamline their resources towards addressing the most pressing threats. By understanding the dynamic threat landscape, Ensign assists clients in proactively preparing for and mitigating potential cyberattacks, ultimately strengthening their resilience. “At Ensign InfoSecurity, being your trusted cybersecurity advisor in Asia, we prioritise understanding and preparing for threats with our Threat-Informed Defence strategy, ensuring every part of our service is guided by threat intelligence. This means we start by identifying threats that matter most to the organisation and then tailor their defences to meet those specific challenges.” said Ensign’s Group CEO, Tammie Tham. “By being proactive and strategic in this way, we help organisations strengthen their resilience against potential cyberattacks.” Ensign's unwavering belief in the importance of innovation is the key to staying ahead of cyber attackers, has driven significant investments in Research and Development. Since last year, we have successfully developed and enhanced commercially viable solutions to augment any company’s cyber resilience (see the appendix for details). These innovative solutions culminate in a holistic and proprietary tech stack that strengthens the defences of every organisation and ensuring comprehensive protection against the ever-evolving threat landscape. Our offerings encompass: · Threat Detection: Cutting-edge threat detection tools and algorithms empower clients to swiftly identify and neutralise threats, minimising potential damage. HELIOS is our AI-powered threat detection engine, combining rule-based and graph-based anomaly detection methodologies to sift through millions of cyber events and identify critical threats with unprecedented accuracy, supported by patented technologies. APOLLO is our post-incident continuous defence and threat-hunting platform to find and defend against potential or returning attackers. · Incident Response & Recovery: Ensign’s rapid incident response and recovery capabilities ensure organisations can bounce back quickly and effectively after a cyberattack. While traditional approaches may take weeks, ARTEMIS has been proven to identify patient zero accurately within just hours. Our solution can process diverse forensic evidence at speed and scale, using a rule-based and AI-powered approach, and correlated against Ensign’s Threat Intelligence to narrow down the threat actors. The above is just the tip of the iceberg. Join us at GovWare 2023 from 17th-19th October at Booth J02, Sands Expo Convention Centre, Singapore. Witness firsthand how our patented innovations have translated into a comprehensive suite of robust cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding our clients against the multifaceted cyber threats of the digital age. About Ensign InfoSecurity Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest, pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address its clients’ cybersecurity needs. Its core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region. Ensign InfoSecurity is ranked 7th in a worldwide survey of MSSPs (Managed Security Services Providers) and was awarded The Cybersecurity Awards 2023 (MNC Vendor) for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email marketing@ensigninfosecurity.com APPENDIX Detection of Advanced Threats with AI-Powered Cyber Analytics At Ensign, we build bespoke solutions to address customers’ complex and complicated needs, ensuring a seamless security experience amidst the digital complexities. In our innovative pursuits, we introduce two solutions, HELIOS, and APOLLO, which promise to navigate through the cybersecurity landscapes with unmatched precision and expertise. HELIOS is our AI-powered threat detection engine, combining rule-based and graph-based anomaly detection methodologies to sift through millions of cyber events and identify critical threats with unprecedented accuracy. Embedded with our patented technologies and extensive cybersecurity knowledge, HELIOS not only ensures that our clients are shielded from potential cyber threats but provided with tailored solutions through a modular analytic approach. The solution meticulously scrutinises vast internet data traffic, revealing and addressing the concealed threats in the digital sphere, safeguarding clients against unforeseen cyber-attacks. APOLLO, on the other hand, is Ensign post-incident continuous defence platform which provides comprehensive coverage of threat detection and response across entire organisations on a proactive and continuous basis. The platform combines anomaly detection with traditional rule-based methodologies to enhance analyst's’ capability to zero-in on points of interest. APOLLO continuously observes and deciphers a constantly evolving network of cyber relationships, instead of a time series of events. This empowers analysts to swiftly detect and prevent threats before they occur. In essence, through HELIOS and APOLLO, Ensign ensures that looming threats and concealed malware are swiftly detected and neutralised. Doing so strengthens enterprises against potential cyber infiltrations and establishing a resilient cyber environment for our clients. Incident Response & Recovery Every second matters in an incident, and we get our answers faster than others. Artemis is Ensign’s proprietary Digital Forensic and Incident Response platform. It is designed to augment incident responders in investigations, developing key hypothesis, and reviewing systems and configurations to understand complex cyber environments. This scalable investigation method helps us identify threats with speed and with greater accuracy. While incident responders take weeks to review and analyse logs the traditional way, Ensign Artemis is proven to identify patient zero accurately within just hours. This platform can process diverse forensic evidence at speed and scale, using a rule-based and AI-powered approach, and correlated against Ensign’s Threat Intelligence to narrow down the threat actors. Our deep understanding of threats combined with a suite of proprietary solutions that detect and respond to advanced threats, establishes Ensign as your trusted cybersecurity advisor, standing beside you in your journey towards cyber resilience.





