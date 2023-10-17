Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Monday, 16 October 2023, 17:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: trescon
DATE Fintech Show: Scripting a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's Fintech Revolution
DATE Fintech Show, co-located with DATE AI Show, will be held on December 11th and 12th, 2023 in Riyadh bringing together leading financial experts, policymakers, investors, and innovators to come together and chart the course of Saudi Arabia's Fintech revolution.

RIYADH, Oct 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - With the MENA region amid its economic diversification journey, Fintech emerges as a core sector driving transformation. According to a Mordor Intelligence report, Saudi Arabia's fintech sector is projected to grow from US$ 39.04 million in 2023 to US$ 69.23 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.14%.

DATE Fintech Show, co-located with DATE AI Show, is scheduled to take place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Riyadh on December 11th and 12th, 2023. The two-day event hosted at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel will bring global fintech innovators, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers together to help reshape the fintech ecosystem in the Kingdom by showcasing the latest transformative innovations and fostering a spirit of innovation.

As the sector maintains its expansion, Saudi Arabia is poised to establish itself as a significant player among the prominent fintech ecosystems in the MENA region. Presently, there are more than 147 fintech startups operating within Saudi Arabia, aligning with its goal of hosting 525 active fintech companies by 2030.

With the latest innovations and rapid adoption of fintech solutions in the region, this one-of-a-kind event will provide a platform for both traditional and non-traditional players to learn about the latest trends and navigate the current challenges while driving the sector toward unprecedented growth.

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, while sharing his excitement about the event, said, “In today’s evolving technological landscape, embracing smart solutions isn’t an option anymore but essential to survival. The growing innovation climate in the MENA region sets the perfect foundation for Saudi Arabia to propel its economy forward. At the DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh, we delve into the transformative impact of Fintech solutions, reshaping Saudi Arabia's financial future.

Notable speakers present at the event include:

  • Dr. Wissam Fattouh, Secretary General, Union of Arab Banks
  • Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman, Wamda
  • Aiedh Al-zahrani, Chief Operating Officer, Arab National Bank
  • Essam Al Bakir, Chief Executive Officer, Ejada capitalIssa Nasser Al
  • Issa, Chief of Business Development, Wamid (Tadawul - Saudi Exchange)
  • Alain Godard, Chairman & Managing Director, European Digital Sovereignty Fund
  • Jessica Renier, Managing Director, Digital Finance, Institute of International Finance
  • Hubertus Väth, Managing Director, Frankfurt Main Finance e.V.
  • Jonathan Larsen, Chief Executive Officer, PingAn Global Voyager Fund
  • Monica Brand Engel, Managing Partner, Quona Capital
  • Dr. Jonathan Doerr, Partner, Antler
  • Bryan Stirewalt, Senior Managing Director, K2 Integrity
  • William Bao Bean, Managing Director, Orbit Startups
  • Dr. Fatmah Baothman, Board President, AI Society

The DATE Fintech Show is supported by:

Don't miss the chance to get involved with the DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh on 11th and 12thDecember 2023 at JW Marriott Hotel in Riyadh. Take the opportunity to network, collaborate and explore the latest innovations that are transforming the global fintech sector. To know more about the event, visit our website: Datewithtech.com/ksa/fintech  

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. Its summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering key stakeholders, including government organizations, regulators, enterprises, corporates, and more. With a team of over 250 employees across offices in 6 countries, Trescon has helped clients achieve exponential growth, accelerate market entry, and build valuable partnerships. For more information about Trescon, visit: www.tresconglobal.com

For media partnership or coverage or any inquiries please get in touch with:
Shadi Dawi
Director, PR & Partnership, MENA
+971 55 498 4989
shadi@tresconglobal.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: trescon
Sectors: Trade Shows, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

trescon
Oct 16, 2023 19:07 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit Dubai: Igniting Innovation, Forging Alliances and Revolutionising the Digital Landscape
Oct 3, 2023 08:26 HKT/SGT
Driving Action for Global Climate Change: Over 1000 global industry leaders to convene in Dubai at upcoming Future Sustainability Forum hosted by DIFC
Sept 29, 2023 08:20 HKT/SGT
Commercial Bank of Dubai Co-Hosts Future Sustainability Forum for a Greener Tomorrow
Sept 21, 2023 17:11 HKT/SGT
Newly inaugurated Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) to host Trescon's DATE 2023 with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman amongst the dignitaries
Sept 21, 2023 14:11 HKT/SGT
World Cloud Show and World Cyber Security Summit are set to highlight Indonesia's digital transformation journey
Sept 15, 2023 09:12 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit Dubai: Empowering Visions, Uniting Realties and Redefining the Decentralized Frontier
Aug 17, 2023 12:56 HKT/SGT
DATE 2023 in New Delhi to pioneer India's Tech Revolution for Aatmanirbharta
Aug 9, 2023 14:37 HKT/SGT
World AI Show Unleashes AI-Powered Digital Transformation
Aug 9, 2023 13:37 HKT/SGT
Elevating Customer Experience to New Heights at the World CX Summit
Aug 8, 2023 22:07 HKT/SGT
Trescon ABC: Embracing the Future of Innovation and Digital Transformation
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       