

DUBAI, Oct 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - World Blockchain Summit, an event by Trescon, returns to Dubai on 1-2 November 2023 at the Address Dubai Marina, with strategic partners like Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC, the largest cluster of Artificial Intelligence and Web3 companies in MENA.



The Summit, one of the longest-running global blockchain series, has become an integral platform where top blockchain-leaders, industry veterans, web3 innovators and visionaries converge to debate over the current trends and innovations that are driving the inclusion of blockchain based solutions in key sectors of the global economy. Dubai, one of the leading financial hubs in the region, is rapidly becoming the global blockchain capital through its progressive regulations, favourable investment climate and expanding digital infrastructure. As per a recent Fintech Global report, Blockchain and Crypto emerged as a dynamic subsector within the UAE’s FinTech landscape, commanding a substantial 42 per cent of the total deals in 2023. With the establishment of Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC, Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) Dubai and the Dubai Blockchain Strategy is attracting global investors and innovators, the opportunity is ripe for the UAE to foster a thriving digital economy. The Summit is bringing together 2000+ web3 decision makers, 300+ investors and 100+ speakers and also features the regional finale of the Startup World Cup organised by the prestigious US-based venture capital firm Pegasus Ventures, offering the winner an opportunity to pitch at the global finals hosted in San Francisco and a chance to win US$ 1 million in funding. #WBSDubai features exciting keynote speeches, use-case presentations by leading blockchain visionaries and experts, and captivating panel discussions on core issues that dominate the web3 space today. The focal points of discussions at the summit encompass Web3 regulations, NFTs in music and entertainment, Web3 gaming, privacy in blockchain, tokenomics and more. Amongst the notable speakers at the event are: Charles Hoskinson, CEO & Founder, Input Output Global | Cardano

Fredrik Gregaard, CEO, Cardano Foundation

Shogo Ishida, Co-CEO, Middle East & Africa, Emurgo

Julian Banks, CEO, Univox

William Bao Bean, Managing Director, Orbit Startups

Miriam Kiwan, Vice President, MEA, Circle

Joao Blumel, Metaverse Mind Reading Show,

Hasnae Taleb, Member of The American Chamber of Commerce| Partner & CIO -Ento Capital |TV Personality & Influencer, AmCham Abu Dhabi

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah, Digital Assets Oasis “Dubai’s global prominence in innovation and technology is undeniable. By embracing blockchain-based solutions, the UAE’s national economy is set to witness a meteoric ascent. Sharing a common passion for global digital transformation, we at Trescon are committed to supporting the global network of innovators, founders and startups through platforms like the World Blockchain Summit. This summit is poised to become the perfect stage for blockchain pioneers to foster meaningful connections and unveil the next-gen solutions that can redefine the blockchain landscape.” – Sharath Kumar, Business Director, World Blockchain Summit As the countdown for another exciting edition of the World Blockchain Summit begins, seize the moment and get involved with the event. Book your tickets today before it is too late. The Dubai edition of the World Blockchain Summit is presented by: Lead Sponsor: - Unicoin

After Party Sponsor: - Legacy Network

Platinum Sponsor: - Zeebu

Silver Sponsors: - Qlindo, Core, Sui,Galileo Protocol

Bronze Sponsors: Innes Global, Sastanaqqam, Yardhub, Mimo

Pitch Partners: Cryptounity, Umma Life, Gorki

Association Partner: Arabs in Blockchain About World Blockchain Summit (WBS) World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally. WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others. About Trescon Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. To book your tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/get-passes-wbs-dxb-pr2 For inquiries, Contact: wbscomms@tresconglobal.com For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Shadi Dawi

Director, Public Relations & Partnerships - MENA

shadi@tresconglobal.com

+971 55 498 4989





