

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, Oct 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The world is facing unprecedented global food and nutrition crises because of soaring food prices, regional conflicts, more frequent and intense climate-related disasters, and the lasting economic and societal effects of COVID-19. The near- and long-term adverse impacts of these compounding challenges threaten the health and future of vulnerable communities and are taking a particularly heavy toll on mothers and young children. The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, the Micronutrient Forum, Wageningen University & Research and Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) will be present at the Micronutrient Forum's Sixth Global Conference. The Micronutrient Forum's Sixth Global Conference, Nutrition for Resilience, is a watershed moment for the global nutrition community. It will bring together an estimated 3,000 experts, leaders, and advocates from diverse fields to have the vital discussions needed to align priorities and action plans, as well as prioritize investments in nutrition. Saskia Osendarp, Executive Director of the Micronutrient Forum, said, "This conference will be the catalyst we need for robust scientific discussions and policy dialogues. We have no more time. We must foster a renewed sense of urgency to facilitate alignment between nutrition and resilience agendas across sectors and make tangible progress towards global development goals." In a complex global landscape, the conference will explore the intricate link between micronutrient status and resilience, aiming to identify specific, concrete, actions that can support the most vulnerable, particularly women and children. Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), said, "We are convening at a critical time in history when people across the world are increasingly experiencing economic, conflict and environmental shocks. We urgently need to create food systems that are more diverse in what foods are grown, where they are grown, how they are grown, and in the foods consumed. Diversity is the antidote to risk and is key to ensuring the nutrition status of vulnerable families is more resilient to the increased frequency and intensity of shocks we are witnessing today -- and which we will continue to see in the next 10 years." Sjoukje Heimovaara, President of Wageningen University & Research, said, "Fresh insights from scientists, policymakers, and practitioners are very much needed to increase resilience through healthier diets. The Micronutrient Forum helps to shape and sharpen these insights, so all involved can accelerate action." Afshan Khan, Coordinator of Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN), said, "This is an invaluable opportunity for the SUN Movement and the governments implementing national nutrition plans to engage with academia, practitioners, civil society and business at the global level and share initiatives for improved nutrition outcomes. The micronutrient forum can propel further action and lead to financing for nutrition that supports both people and planet." In keeping with the Micronutrient Forum's commitment to global knowledge equity, this conference promises to be the most accessible yet. It will provide a robust and interactive online experience alongside the in-person programme. All plenary, sponsored and concurrent sessions will be live-streamed, ensuring people can participate from anywhere in the world. Contact Information: Ivan Simeonov isimeonov@kenes.com





