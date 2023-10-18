Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB sign a MoU to boost tourism in Saudi among global JCB cardmembers

RIYADH & TOKYO, Oct 18, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB) have reached a historic agreement aimed at boosting tourism in Saudi among JCB cardmembers globally. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 15 October 2023 and signifies a significant milestone in collaboration between the two entities.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of Asia Pacific Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), said: "We are thrilled to partner with JCB International, a global leader in payment and technology. This is a great opportunity for our tourism industry, as it will offer more convenience, familiarity, and security for Japanese travelers and other Asian tourists who prefer to use cashless payment methods. We believe this collaboration will enhance the appeal of Saudi as a destination for international visitors and support our vision of becoming a leading global tourism hub."

The partnership with JCB is anticipated to unlock various opportunities for cooperation between Saudi and Japan. Notably, Japan is one of the 57 countries eligible for Saudi's e-visa and visa on arrival, with special benefits such as a free one-night hotel stay for tourists flying onwards on SAUDIA as part of Saudi's 96-hour Stopover Visa program.

Other key initiatives include VisitSaudi.ja portal in Japanese and joint marketing campaigns with leading travel trade partners to create excitement all year round. Japanese holidaymakers can also take advantage of special hotel offers from local Destination Management Companies (DMC), with attractive deals inviting them to discover the true home of Arabia on their terms.

Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President and CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "This is a great chance for us to promote exciting travel experiences to Saudi for our cardmembers. Like Japan, Saudi is a truly unique destination, with fascinating nature, culture and history."

He added, "We've been working closely with the leading local banks in Saudi such as SNB, Alinma Bank, Riyad Bank, ANB, and Bank Al Jazira on merchant and ATM enablement to ensure JCB's 154 million card members enjoy a seamless experience in Saudi."

This partnership signifies an important step in enhancing tourism, facilitating travel, and fostering greater cultural exchange between Saudi and Japan.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. Find out more about Saudi's tourism offerings on the Visit Saudi website. https://www.visitsaudi.com/

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
JCB Co., Ltd:
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp




Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mitsubishi Corporation Announcement Sale of Australian Metallurgical Coal Assets  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 3:11:00 PM
Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB sign a MoU to boost tourism in Saudi among global JCB cardmembers  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Towards a Future Where Mobility Helps Users Fulfill Their Vision  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 1:13:00 PM
AVIA and TVB Congratulate Hong Kong Customs for Action Against Distributors of Illegal Streaming Devices  
Oct 18, 2023 11:31 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International reached a strategic agreement with a Malaysian tropical fruit producer  
Oct 18, 2023 09:45 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and TOPPAN Holdings collaborate to expand medical big data business  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 9:18:00 AM
Revolutionizing Tourism with Web3: A Landmark Partnership Between Camino Network, DCM Swiss, 1World Online, and Web3-Solutions   
Oct 18, 2023 00:22 HKT/SGT
Yowie Unveils Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest: A Chance to Win Sweet and Spooky Prizes  
Oct 17, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Over 40 In-depth Learning Sessions to Be Presented at InfoComm India 2023   
Oct 17, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) / Thoughtful Media Group Inc Launches 1st Ever MediaGram to Build Indonesia Online Fitness Community  
Oct 17, 2023 20:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2023
17  -  19   October
Virtual
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT INDONESIA 2023
18  -  19   October
Jakarta, Indonesis
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       