  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Isuzu and Honda to Hold First Public Exhibit of Fuel Cell-Powered Heavy-duty Truck at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023
- Zero-emission, heavy-duty truck realizes range of more than 800 km/500 miles -

TOKYO, Oct 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that they will exhibit the GIGA FUEL CELL, a fuel cell (FC)-powered heavy-duty truck currently being co-developed by the two companies, at the Isuzu Group booth at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023. This will be the first time the GIGA FUEL CELL will be shown to the general public. The Japan Mobility Show will be held from Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo Japan.

GIGA FUEL CELL being co-developed by Isuzu and Honda

 

Isuzu and Honda believe that FC technology, utilizing hydrogen as fuel resulting in no CO2 emissions, will be effective to achieve carbon neutrality of heavy-duty trucks which are required to achieve high-efficiency transportation (with the capability for long-distance driving, large load capacity, quick refueling).

Since the signing of an agreement in January 2020 to conduct joint research on FC-powered heavy-duty trucks, the two companies have been working on the verification of the compatibility of the FC system and heavy-duty trucks and the establishment of a foundation for basic technologies such as vehicle control technologies.

The two companies are currently planning to start demonstration testing of a prototype model on public roads before the end of the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2024) and introduce the production model to the market in 2027 by fully leveraging the technology, experience and knowledge gained through the joint research.

The GIGA FUEL CELL model on display at the Japan Mobility Show adopts the Lowdeck 8x4 rigid truck configuration, which is a typical configuration for trucks used for intercity transportation. Its range of more than 800 km/500 miles (Isuzu validation mode) makes the GIGA FUEL CELL a zero-emission heavy-duty truck with true practicality. Moreover, the GIGA FUEL CELL is equipped with an external power output function, so that it can leverage its large energy capacity unique only to FC vehicles, that use hydrogen as a fuel, and serve as “mobile power station” as needed, such as in times of a disaster.

Working toward the planned market launch of a FC-powered heavy-duty truck in 2027, the two companies will continue making progress in the development of product that fulfills the performance and conditions required for a heavy-duty truck and satisfies customers.

For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/newsroom/news/2023/c231017beng.html.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
