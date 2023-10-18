Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 17:26 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO Completes Public Tender Offer for INTAGE HOLDINGS Common Stock

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO), aiming to expand its marketing solutions business, announced today that it has successfully completed its public tender offer, at a total cost of approximately 47.1 billion yen, to acquire 19,621,921 (51.00%) common shares issued by marketing-support company INTAGE HOLDINGS, Inc. (INTAGE HD).

The offer period was from September 7 to October 16, during which DOCOMO offered to acquire more than 15,389,700 shares, or 40.0%, of INTAGE HD's common stock. The number of tendered shares meeting the specified conditions exceed the upper limit of the offer, which is 19,621,900 shares (51.00%), so none or only some of the excess shares will be acquired. For those shares within the limit, the settlement will be carried out using the proportional distribution method specified in Article 27-13(5) of the Act and Article 32 of the Cabinet Order.

The settlement will take place on October 23, after which INTAGE HD will become a subsidiary company of DOCOMO.

Through this public tender offer, DOCOMO will combine its extensive membership base of approximately 96 million,(1) the largest in the Japanese market, with INTAGE HD's expertise in data handling, aiming to enhance the value of this data through improved data collection, aggregation, analysis, visualization, and data mastering. DOCOMO and INTAGE HD will work closely with a variety of companies, including manufacturers, retailers and service providers, helping to make their marketing more consumer-centric and thereby enriching the lives of consumers.

(1) Number of d POINT CLUB members as of June 2023.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 87 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities, creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.




