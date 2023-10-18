Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 17:46 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Towards a Mobility Future That Offers Freedom to Lead the Life You Want, Anywhere, Anytime
Unveiling "ultra-expandable" mobility that addresses diverse social issues and individual needs

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA will be exhibiting at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, to be held from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, November 5(1), with a booth themed "Let's Change the Future of Carsâ€•Find Your Future."

KAYOIBAKO

In this second announcement of models to be exhibited at the booth, Toyota unveils the KAYOIBAKO, a concept model that embodies a mobility future with the freedom to lead the life you want, anywhere, anytime. Toyota's booth will showcase how the KAYOIBAKO can cater to customer needs, from business to pleasure.

Exhibit model 

KAYOIBAKO

Main features

  • The word kayoibako refers to configurable shipping containers for safely and efficiently transporting parts and products between facilities, sized to eliminate waste and able to meet diverse needs with changeable inserts. Adopting this approach, the KAYOIBAKO is a new compact space concept that represents the future of mobility.
  • Toyota sought to create a "quality base unit" of mobility through a commitment to interior/exterior packaging and affordability. With an "ultra-expandable" design that allows tailoring to suit different roles, this battery electric vehicle (BEV) can support a diverse range of applications.
  • As a BEV with both hardware and software customizable to specific roles, the KAYOIBAKO will function as part of smart grids and other intelligent social systems.
  • For business applications, the KAYOIBAKO will offer solutions to various issues as part of the social infrastructure. In last-mile logistics, for example, the vehicle can contribute to smart distribution systems by allowing customization for efficient low-volume transportation. The KAYOIBAKO can also be customized to meet the needs of local communities, such as by installing product display shelves to create a mobile shop or additional seating to serve as a shuttle bus.
  • For private use, the vehicle can be customized according to individual tastes and preferences, evolving into a one-of-a-kind mobility. As well as catering to diverse personal uses and lifestyles, the KAYOIBAKO will also contribute to providing "Mobility for All" by, for example, enabling designs that offer easier access for wheelchair users.
Reference images

(1)Held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo)
October 25-26: press, October 26-27: special invitation, etc., October 28-November 5: general public
(2) Driver's side: 2,141 mm

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39886426.html.




Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
