

HONG KONG, Oct 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group") (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), is pleased to announce that the Group entered a strategic co-operation agreement with Tuah Tacunan Sdn Bhd ("Tuah Tacunan"), a tropical fruit producer in Malaysia. Both parties agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership in the sale of tropical fruits and fruit processing, with the aim of building a strong supply chain system of fresh tropical fruits as well as the upstream and downstream supply chain, extending the Group's industrial chain and enhancing the Group's branding effect and international reputation. At the same time, Tuah Tacunan's production base in Sabah, Malaysia enjoys an excellent natural and geographical location and has benefited from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ("RCEP") tariffs effective from 18 March 2022, which will facilitate the Group's development of the tropical fresh fruit trade and enhance its competitiveness. Tuah Tacunan's Tropical Fresh Fruit Farm in Sabah, Malaysia Under the agreement, the Group will leverage Tuah Tacunan's strengths in tropical fresh fruit cultivation and raw materials to expand its range of unique, natural and quality tropical fruits, including Musang King Durians, coconut, rambutan, pineapple, etc., to a wider sales market. At the same time, the Group will actively assist Tuah Tacunan in developing tropical specialty fruits on more than 3,400 acres of agricultural land under its management in Sabah, establishing a production base for fruit processing products and introducing some of its fresh fruits into the Group's existing fruit processing product range. In terms of product R&D, both parties have established a close co-operative relationship in the areas of fresh fruit variety development and fruit processing products development, etc., to provide consumers with higher-quality and fresher tropical fruits and processed products. Both parties will also leverage their unique strengths in their existing fields and strengthen co-operation in technology, management and branding to create strong synergies and further enhance their market positions. Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, "We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with Tuah Tacunan. We believe that through the strategic co-operation, the Group will be able to effectively leverage Tuah Tacunan's advantages in local resources and raw materials, keep abreast of the local market, develop a network for the sale of tropical fruits as well as the processing and distribution of fruits, and step up our efforts in introducing new varieties of fruits, advanced technology and management experience from abroad, thereby broadening the scope of co-operation between the two parties in the production, research, trading and other aspects of tropical fruits. This will broaden the scope of co-operation between the two sides in the production, scientific research and trade of tropical fruits. The Group is confident that this strategic partnership will create considerable synergies and enhance its competitiveness and market share in both domestic and overseas markets." "The Group has been actively pursuing strategic cooperation with various business partners to promote the Group's quality, healthy and diversified processed fruit products and beverages to a wider range of markets at home and abroad. We also hope to inject more elements into our quality health products through co-operation with different partners. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to invest in research and development and innovation to provide consumers with quality, healthy and diversified processed fruit products and beverages, to realise its vision of becoming an international processed food enterprise and to repay the support and trust of the community and consumers." About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK) Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages and (ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand "Shiok Party" and "Demon Fruit Season". The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA, HALAL, SC, KOSHER, ISO9001, ISO45001, ISO14001，SMETA and CQM, in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of consistent quality to domestic and international markets. The Group was awarded China's Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. In 2019 and 2022, the Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate for consecutive four years. In 2020, the Group was also recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, the Chairman and CEO of the Group was selected as one of the "2023 Top 30 ESG Entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area" by Forbes China. For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited

Sectors: Food & Beverage

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

