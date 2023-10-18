Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 13:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Towards a Future Where Mobility Helps Users Fulfill Their Vision
Showcasing stories of boundless customization possibilities

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 18, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA will be exhibiting at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, to be held from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, November 5(1), with a booth themed "Let's Change the Future of Cars―Find Your Future."

In this third announcement of models to be exhibited at the booth, Toyota unveils the IMV 0(2), a mobility solution that works with users to fulfill their vision. Toyota's booth will feature a range of exhibits showcasing the free customizability that helps define the IMV 0. Visitors can enjoy playful experiences, including a refreshing mobility café and exciting prizes at the Capsule Bar. The booth will also screen stories demonstrating the IMV 0's possibilities as shaped by customer ideas.

Exhibit model

IMV 0

Main features

  • A pickup-type concept model that returns to the origins of Toyota's IMV(3) project, in which owners play a part in the process of creating mobility.
  • Customizable parts can be bolted onto the deck section. The IMV 0 supports future mobility lifestyles by offering the potential for further customization, from business to leisure applications.



(1) Held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo)
October 25-26: press, October 26-27: special invitation, etc., October 28-November 5: general public
(2) IMV 0 Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle 0 (Zero)
(3) An efficient global production and supply system established under the policy of "basing production in regions where demand exists," enabling Toyota to swiftly provide more attractive products at affordable prices to customers worldwide. The IMV lineup now consists of three pickup truck models, a minivan, and an SUV developed for release in over 180 markets.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Oct 17, 2023 17:46 HKT/SGT
Towards a Mobility Future That Offers Freedom to Lead the Life You Want, Anywhere, Anytime
Oct 16, 2023 15:54 HKT/SGT
Towards a Future of One-of-a-Kind Cherished Vehicles Aligned with Personal Values
Oct 12, 2023 16:03 HKT/SGT
Idemitsu and Toyota Announce Beginning of Cooperation toward Mass Production of All-Solid-State Batteries for BEVs
Oct 11, 2023 15:15 HKT/SGT
Lexus Showcases the Future of Electrified Vehicles and Mobility Experiences at the 2023 JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW
Oct 11, 2023 14:08 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA Unveils Details of JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 Booth
Oct 6, 2023 10:53 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches All-New Crown "Sport" in Japan
Oct 5, 2023 08:30 HKT/SGT
LG Energy Solution and Toyota Sign Long-term Battery Supply Agreement to Power Electric Vehicles in the U.S.
Oct 2, 2023 17:58 HKT/SGT
CJPT strengthens efforts in Japan and Thailand to achieve carbon neutrality and solve logistics issues
Oct 2, 2023 12:20 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing wins world title with Power Stage push
Sept 27, 2023 12:11 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Woven by Toyota to Strengthen Ties Toward Accelerating Software Implementation
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       