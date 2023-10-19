

Adelaide, Australia & North Carolina, USA, Oct 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical, the Australian and North American market-leading CRO for biotechs, was asked to present their GlobalReady drug development solution to more than 45 Korean biotechs and pharmaceutical companies in Seoul, Korea last week as part of a special symposium at KoNECT Korea Conference. Dt & SanoMedics Chairman, Charles Park (Park, Chae Gyoo) and Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen co-hosting the Global Clinical Trial Strategy Symposium in Korea last week. Avance Clinical’s Korean CRO partner Dt & SanoMedics initiated the Global Clinical Trial Strategy Symposium and invited Avance Clinical to co-host. The Avance Clinical team, including CEO Yvonne Lungershausen, and Vice President, Commercial Business Development, Liahna Toy discussed drug development options including conducting clinical trials across South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States to support fast tracking clinical trial development programs. Yvonne Lungershausen said Avance Clinical offers two critical solutions for biotechs. “Avance Clinical in Australia can maximise the 43.5% rebate on clinical trial spend, and in the United States can provide high quality trials following the FDA pathway. Both approaches were received as attractive propositions for biotechs wanting to maximise their data captured and conserve funding,” she said. “Our Avance Clinical teams in Australia and the United States offer world-class quality data and cultural alignment for Korean biotech clients designed to make their drug development programs seamless and successful.” “Avance Clinical’s study data is accepted by all the main regulatory authorities including the MFDS and FDA; and conversely the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia recognises data generated in Korea.” Yvonne Lungershausen thanked Korean CRO partner Dt & SanoMedics for arranging the Global Clinical Trial Strategy Symposium. “This was an impressive group of biopharma companies and we are extremely excited to be part of their clinical program as they expand to the United States.” “Thank you to Chairman of the Dt&C group, Charles Park and Yujin Lee, Vice-President of Dt & SanoMedics, and the entire team for welcoming and hosting Avance Clinical in South Korea.” Dt & SanoMedics VP Yujin Lee said the partnership with Avance Clinical has been further strengthened with the team providing valuable international drug development strategies for the Korean biotech community. “We are pleased to introduce the Avance Clinical team because we know they stand for quality. Importantly, they have the experience and track-record especially in the United States which is where most biotechs will be conducting their later phase trials.” “We believe this has been an important visit which has enabled us to enhance our partnership and actively help Korean companies enter the US and Australian pharmaceutical markets,” she said. About Avance Clinical Avance Clinical is a full-service CRO for biotechs with a proven track-record for delivering clinical excellence in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. As the largest premium full-service CRO in Australia and North America, Avance Clinical specializes in delivering top-tier clinical trials that yield globally accepted data. Award-winning CRO for Biotechs Avance Clinical has been recognised for the fourth consecutive year by Frost & Sullivan in 2023, being awarded the Best Practices Customer Value Leadership for Biotech's award, for its continuous exceptional performance. Pre-clinical through to Phase I and Beyond Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical consultancy services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase I and beyond clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes that are available in Australia and highly qualified sites and networks within the United States. With experience across more than 110 therapeutic indications, Avance Clinical can deliver world-class, high-quality, internationally accepted data suitable for FDA and EMA review. Technology Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, Zelta, Veeva and Medrio are just some of Avance Clinical’s technology partners. www.avancecro.com Media Contact:

Topic: Press release summary

Source: Avance Clinical

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials

