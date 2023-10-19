Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 19, 2023
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 13:44 HKT/SGT
Source: mazda
Release of Mazda Integrated Report 2023 and Mazda Sustainability Report 2023
Reporting on Mazda's value creation story geared toward realizing our corporate philosophy and initiatives for Management Policy up to 2030

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today released on the company's official website the Mazda Integrated Report 2023(1), a structured presentation from both financial and non-financial perspectives of Mazda Group's value creation over the medium- and long-term.

The Integrated Report is a comprehensive compilation of Mazda's medium- and long-term management policies, solutions to social challenges based on ESG(2) perspectives, and approaches underlying these initiatives. The 2023 edition provides a summary of Mazda's purpose in society, centering around the company's 2030 VISION setting out the ideal of what Mazda should be as a company. Furthermore, the Integrated Report communicates to our stakeholders the value creation story for realizing our corporate philosophy, which clearly sets forth the principles indicating the direction that we want to pursue, as well as our initiatives for Management Policy up to 2030.

Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value, “Human Centric”, and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.

Mazda Integrated Report 2023 Contents

CHAPTER 1 ABOUT MAZDA: Top Message, History of Mazda's Growth, etc.
CHAPTER 2 VALUE CREATION STORY: Value Creation Process, 2030 Management Policies, etc.
CHAPTER 3 VALUE CREATION INITIATIVES: Initiatives for Achieving Sustainability, Carbon Neutrality, Human Development, and a Safe and Secure Automotive Society, etc.

Today, the Mazda Sustainability Report 2023(3) was also released, presenting a detailed picture of the company's sustainability initiatives.

Mazda Sustainability Report 2023 Contents

CHAPTER 1 SUSTAINABILITY: Approach to sustainability, etc.
CHAPTER 2 EARTH: Carbon neutrality, climate change and resource circulation initiatives, etc.
CHAPTER 3 PEOPLE: Commitment to customers, initiatives with employees, respect for human rights, etc.
CHAPTER 4 SOCIETY: Safety initiatives, social contribution activities, etc.
CHAPTER 5 EARTH, PEOPLE, AND SOCIETY: Commitment to quality, inter-company and industry-academia-government collaboration initiatives, etc.
CHAPTER 6 MANAGEMENT: Corporate governance, risk management, compliance, etc.
CHAPTER 7 DATA / MATERIALS: Key data on business activities, etc.

[Mazda's Official Website]

Mazda Integrated Report https://www.mazda.com/en/investors/library/annual/

Mazda Sustainability Report https://www.mazda.com/en/sustainability/report/

(1),(3): The English versions of the Mazda Integrated Report 2023 and Mazda Sustainability Report 2023 will be available in December 2023.
(2): ESG: Management and business activities that take into account Environment, Social, and Governance perspectives.




