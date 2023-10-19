

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19, 2023 - (ACN/NewsVoir) - Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced the launch of virtual front desk solutions for De Rantau properties in Malaysia. Powered by the capabilities of GPT-4, this solution aims to minimise customer wait times, providing seamless anytime check-in, offering invaluable assistance to international travelers who often struggle with language barriers while booking their stay. OYO is expecting that virtual front desk will significantly expedite response and issue resolution. The self check-in technology is integrated with smart lock systems, allowing guests to enjoy keyless entry and exit without the need for physical key cards. It is also expected to reduce front desk operations expenses by ~60% annually. The virtual front desk will support 80+ languages and will promptly assist guests in their preferred language, addressing queries and concerns in real-time. Additionally, the system automates payment collection, streamlining the entire process for a hassle-free experience. ChatGPT4 also analyses guest preferences to provide tailored recommendations for activities, dining, and local attractions. This also contributes to boosting bookings on OYO's own platforms, creating an additional revenue stream for hotel owners. Hotels will be able to take advantage of OYO’s user friendly hotel management system to increase profitability, revenue and efficiency of their hotels. The technology will also enable property owners to manage hotel operations remotely from anywhere. DE Rantau program is aimed at establishing Malaysia as the preferred Digital Nomad Hub to boost digital adoption and promote digital professional mobility and tourism across Malaysia. DE Rantau hub is a nomad-ready accommodation that has been verified, validated and certified by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation based on DE Rantau hubs criteria to cater to the active and dynamic nomad lifestyle. OYO is planning to add 100 premium category hotels to support DE Rantau program in Malaysia. OYO plans to strengthen its premium hotel footprint across Malaysia as a part of this initiative. It is focusing on key regions such as Langkawi, Penang, Klang Valley, Ipoh and Melaka for this program. Speaking on the development, Akshay Rathod, Country Head, OYO Malaysia said “De Rantau properties offers travelers a unique and immersive experience in some of the world's most exciting destinations. However, language barriers have often posed challenges for overseas tourists looking to book and check into their accommodations. With the introduction of the Virtual Front Desk, OYO is taking a significant step toward addressing this issue and making international travel more accessible and enjoyable”. OYO currently has more than 700 hotels across 50 cities in Malaysia. OYO's extensive presence in Malaysia, with properties across major cities and popular destinations, will ensure that De Rantau Program participants have access to comfortable accommodations across all locations. Most of these hotels will be equipped with basic facilities such as Wi-Fi connection, availability of café, stores, entertainment and recreational facilities within walking distance and easy access to food and parcel delivery as well as transportation services. About OYO OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate approximately 1.70 lakh hotels, homes and listings in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of September 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com. Contact:

Abhishek Sinha, PR & Corporate Communications

Abhishek Sinha, PR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +91-9198461616





