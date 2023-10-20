Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 20, 2023
Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Adopts the North American Charging Standard to Expand Customer Charging Options
- Toyota and Lexus customers will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America
- Toyota and Lexus to incorporate North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports in certain Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicles (BEVs) starting in 2025

PLANO, Texas, Oct 20, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) today announced it has reached an agreement with Tesla, Inc. to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) beginning in 2025. In line with Toyota’s vehicle electrification strategy that offers a plethora of options for electrified powertrains, Toyota and Lexus customers will have convenient access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Toyota will incorporate the NACS ports into certain Toyota and Lexus BEVs starting in 2025, including the all-new, three-row, battery-electric Toyota SUV that will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK). Additionally, customers owning or leasing applicable Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be offered access to an adapter to enable NACS charging starting in 2025.

Dedicated to delivering a seamless charging experience, whether at home or in public, Toyota aims to provide convenience no matter where customers choose to charge their vehicles. Through the Toyota and Lexus apps, customers have access to an extensive charging network, comprising over 84,000 charging ports in North America, including level 2 and DC fast chargers. With NACS, customers will have access to more charging options, especially DC fast chargers, allowing greater confidence to travel to even more destinations.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

For Toyota customer inquiries, please call 800-331-4331.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Josh Burns
Toyota Motor North America
Joshua.Burns@Toyota.com




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
