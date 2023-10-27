Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Introducing Long Grain Cambodia's Cutting-Edge Facility Poised to Rapidly Grow in the $271 Billion Global Rice Market

KAMPONG SPEU PROVINCE, Cambodia, Oct 24, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - Long Grain Co. Ltd ("Long Grain" or the "Company") is a specialty rice production and distribution enterprise positioned to make a significant impact in the global rice market, having recently unveiled its world-class milling facility that reimagines rice production and distribution. The Company expects the facility to generate an exponential rise from 33,000 tons production per year to 200,000 tons by 2025, followed by expansion into other verticals such as rice milk, rice cakes, grain spirit and rice oil.

Strategically located in the Kampong Speu Province of Cambodia, the expansive 68,809 sq meter mill stands testament to the Company's commitment to excellence and its vision for the future. From milling to distribution, innovative technology ensures that each grain epitomizes quality. Moreover, embracing environmental resilience, Long Grain works closely with local growers practicing water preservation, biodiversity enhancement and soil health improvement, demonstrating its position as an emerging industry leader.

Cambodia, over the years, has emerged as a major player in the rice industry. The country's rice sector accounts for over 70% of its agricultural cropped areas and contributes about 50% to the nation's agricultural output. Furthermore, the Cambodian rice market has experienced substantial growth over the past two decades, with surplus production finding its way to major international markets, primarily Europe. The Government of Cambodia, recognizing this upward trajectory, has put forth policy reforms to augment rice production and place Cambodian rice prominently on the global map. With its advanced facility and operational capabilities, Long Grain is ideally positioned to capitalize on this surge and deliver unparalleled value to its customers and stakeholders.

Sanjay Dvir, CEO of Long Grain, states, “Our new facility is the answer to the burgeoning global rice demand, leveraging automation and state-of-the-art design. As we thank the supportive Cambodian government, we reiterate our commitment to further enhance our market presence and sustain growth momentum for years to come.”

The global rice appetite is growing exponentially. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates a leap to 520.9 million tons of production in 2023/24, translating to a value of $271.04 billion by 2028. And as Cambodia’s rice exports surge, Long Grain is ideally positioned to be an important player, further propelled by the Government of Cambodia’s policy on the Promotion of Paddy Production and Rice Export.

“At its core, Long Grain is a pledge to quality, sustainability, and community enrichment,” concludes Dvir.

About Long Grain Cambodia

Long Grain is a specialty rice producer and supplier operating a fully automated industry-leading processing plant with sufficient capacity for growth located in the Kampong Spue Province of Cambodia. We have a pioneering assurance system that maintains the quality of rice from the moment it leaves the paddy fields to the minute it is ready to leave the mill; each grain of rice is rigorously quality-checked. Long Grain’s quality processes are ISO 9000 certified, and its facility is certified in the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), enabling for immediate export to the Americas. The Company’s product range includes Jasmine, Senkro Orub rice and others, sold to a variety of end-users. We are proud to say that we are an exporter to multiple countries where Cambodia currently exports its rice production which today includes the EU, China, ASEAN nations, the Middle East and Africa, with a footprint that is expanding rapidly.

At Long Grain, we believe the only impact we should have on our community, customers, and the planet should be a positive one. We are committed to making the industry more transparent and sustainable. A key pillar of Long Grain is to support our farming community, which is why we work with, and employ, local people in the region.

For more information, please visit: https://longgrain.com.kh/

Long Grain's Production Facility and Rice Brands, Kampong Spue Province, Cambodia
Discover the revolution at https://longgrain.com.kh/ and connect with Long Grain Cambodia on Facebook and LinkedIn.

