

JAKARTA, Oct 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Thoughtful Media Group Inc ("Thoughtful Media" or "TMG"), the Thailand-based social commerce-focused, premium digital advertising network of Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa") (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces that it will commence sponsoring local live music events in SEA, resulting in creating unique marketing opportunities for advertisers. Expected to launch its first concert in 4Q 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, TMG-sponsored concerts will focus on the local musicians with a tag line of “Lemburan”, which translates as “over-time”, aiming to create a distinctive space and time for music fans to gather and to enjoy the nostalgia of their favourite musicians. Streaming these concerts via TMG-affiliated social media channels, advertisers have the opportunity to collaborate with TMG-connected influencers in promoting these popular music events and reaching to their desired audiences. Ilhamka Nizam, TMG Indonesia Country Head, explains, “Indonesians love music, and it comes as no surprise that TMG found an innovative way to tap into that expanding market segment. Across these live events, TMG aims to reach over 2.5 million over the course of the next year which will create significant sponsorship opportunities for advertisers and our 10,000-member influencer community here in Indonesia. We are planning to host 1 concert each month and is projected to earn $680K annually, and each year we are planning to host 1 big festival that is outside the monthly concerts we will be hosting. I am confident that over 2024, the Group will expand these initiatives across the rest of the TMG markets in Southeast Asia, significantly increasing the revenues for the Group”. About Thoughtful Media Group Inc. Founded in 2010, Thoughtful Media Group is the leading digital advertising platform in SEA. Through our network of more than 10,000 talented creators across multiple industries in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines, we help brands maximise marketing budgets and achieve business objectives through some of the most innovative marketing campaigns in the region. In July 2022, Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA), the next generation acquisition-focused fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in SEA, acquired TMG. Since then, TMG has fully evolved into a digital-first and fully integrated advertising powerhouse, servicing creators and advertisers in SEA. For more information on TMG, please visit:

Website at www.thoughtfulmedia.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/thoughtful-media-group-inc or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thoughtfulmedia/ or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thoughtfulmediaasia or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/ThoughtfulMedia. About Society Pass Inc. Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA. Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.6 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam’s leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla Global, a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; and NextGen Retail, a Indonesia-based e-commerce platform. For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/. Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Media Contacts:

Rokas Sidlauskas

Chief Marketing Officer

rokas@thesocietypass.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Thoughtful Media Group / Society Pass

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Cloud & Enterprise, Daily News, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Local Biz, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

