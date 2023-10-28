Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, October 28, 2023
Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 09:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation: The Extension of Oman LNG Businesses Interest

TOKYO, Oct 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), are pleased to announce the agreement between Oman government to extend MC’s interest in Oman LNG Businesses. Following the agreement, commemorative ceremony was held in Oman on 23rd October, 2023 and each shareholder has signed the Shareholders Agreement of the respective LNG operating companies; Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG. The shareholders of each company is as follow:



By maintaining its interests in the Oman LNG Businesses, MC will further deepen friendly relationship with the Sultanate of Oman and will also contribute to both stable supply of energy and low/decarbonized social and economic activities.



Inquiry Recipient:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Marine & Offshore
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
Oct 20, 2023 14:36 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's Tangguh Expansion Project Commences LNG Shipment
Oct 18, 2023 15:11 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announcement Sale of Australian Metallurgical Coal Assets
Oct 12, 2023 14:02 HKT/SGT
Honda and MC Sign MoU to Explore New Businesses in EV Age
Sept 1, 2023 10:18 HKT/SGT
Yatsushiro City, Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., NTT Anode Energy Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation Conclude a Partnership Agreement to Expedite Carbon Neutrality in Yatsushiro City
Aug 30, 2023 20:58 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Participation of Sempra Infrastructure to the Detailed Study regarding the Introduction of e-methane to Japan Utilizing Cameron LNG Terminal
Aug 7, 2023 15:59 HKT/SGT
Building a sustainable PET bottle supply chain
Aug 7, 2023 13:37 HKT/SGT
Agreement Signed to Promote Urban Development towards Carbon Neutral City of Chitose
Aug 3, 2023 12:31 HKT/SGT
JOGMEC selected a feasibility study on the establishment of an overseas CCS value chain in the "Survey on the Implementation of Advanced CCS Projects"
July 31, 2023 17:46 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Renewables-driven Next-generation Electric Vehicle Taxi Business Launched in Fukuoka Prefecture
July 19, 2023 14:43 HKT/SGT
Launch of Grid-Scale Battery Operations to Effectively Utilize Solar Power in Fukuoka
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       