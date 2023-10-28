

TOKYO, Oct 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), are pleased to announce the agreement between Oman government to extend MC’s interest in Oman LNG Businesses. Following the agreement, commemorative ceremony was held in Oman on 23rd October, 2023 and each shareholder has signed the Shareholders Agreement of the respective LNG operating companies; Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG. The shareholders of each company is as follow:







By maintaining its interests in the Oman LNG Businesses, MC will further deepen friendly relationship with the Sultanate of Oman and will also contribute to both stable supply of energy and low/decarbonized social and economic activities.







Inquiry Recipient:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171





