

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - October 24, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Company Director Mr. Jack Perkowski, based in New Jersey USA, is appointed by the Company's board of directors as Chairman of the Board effective October 24, 2023.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/185067_1e368561a4f8dbac_001full.jpg Upon graduation from Yale and the Harvard Business School, Mr. Perkowski spent twenty years on Wall Street as Head of investment banking at Paine Webber, a major securities firm that was eventually acquired by UBS in 2000. In 1991, Mr. Perkowski moved to Hong Kong in order to focus on the development of Asia and China, and in 1994 founded Beijing based ASIMCO Technologies. From 1994 to 2008, Mr. Perkowski served as the Chairman of ASIMCO's Board of Directors and the company's Chief Executive Officer, building ASIMCO into one of the most important players in China's automotive components industry. Under Mr. Perkowski's leadership, ASIMCO gained a reputation for developing local management and integrating a broad-based China operation into the global economy. ASIMCO was later sold to a private equity firm in 2010 and is still regarded as one of the most successful automotive component manufacturing companies in China. Upon leaving ASIMCO, Mr Perkowski founded JFP Holdings, a merchant banking firm focused on China, where he now serves as Chairman. GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm very excited to see Jack becoming Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company to support our progression into a commercial manufacturing operation. It is very clear North America is of strategic importance for GMG for capital markets, end product markets and also potential future operational projects - and so I very much look forward to working with Jack - being based in the USA - to support our transition into an Australian and North American commercial manufacturing operation. I also want to thank Guy Outen for his role as Chair of the Board of Directors for the past four years - including his work as Audit Committee Chair." Jack Perkowski, GMG's Chair added, "I'm delighted to be appointed by my fellow Directors to Chair of the Board of the Company. I look forward to leading the board into the next phase of the company's development cycle into a commercial manufacturing operation - especially with focus on North American markets for capital and our products and the potential for Australian and North American operational projects. I also look forward to working with Craig in this endeavour and I thank Guy for his work to date as Chair of the Board for the past four years." GMG's 4 critical business objectives remain to: Produce Graphene and improve/scale the production process Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability About GMG GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, with low cost inputs, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminum-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). For further information, please contact: Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca , +1 647 689 6041 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the effective date on which Mr. Perkowski will become chair of the board of directors, and the contributions Mr. Perkowski will make to the Company in his capacity as a chair of the board of directors. These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the effective date on which Mr. Perkowski becomes the chair of the board of directors, and his contributions as a chair of the board of directors differing from management's current expectations. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the effective date on which Mr. Perkowski will become the chair of the board of directors, and the positive impact Mr. Perkowski will have on the Company's development in that role. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185067





