Mitsubishi Motors to Invest in Ampere, Renault Group's New EV & Software Company

TOKYO, Oct 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today its investment in Ampere, an EV and software company to be established by the Renault Group. 

For Mitsubishi Motors, the investment comes as an ambitious step forward in its mid-term management plan announced in March 2023, where Mitsubishi Motors committed to the development of electric vehicles and to strengthen cooperation with its Alliance members toward the acceleration phase of electrification. The maximum investment in Ampere will be 200 million euros. 

Through this initiative, Mitsubishi Motors aims to further improve its EV development technology and to expand its line-up of EV. As a first step of this collaboration, Ampere will supply an EV on an OEM basis in the European market. 

About Mitsubishi Motors 

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) —a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan—, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification—launched the i-MiEV –the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV –the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/




