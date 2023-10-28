Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, October 28, 2023
Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 19:34 HKT/SGT
Source: mazda
Mazda Unveils 'MAZDA ICONIC SP' Compact Sports Car Concept
- a new type of sports car, adapted to a new era, revealed for the first time at Japan Mobility Show 2023

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today unveiled the MAZDA ICONIC SP, a new concept car for the first time at Japan Mobility Show 2023.(1)

MAZDA ICONIC SP is a new type of compact sports car concept, designed to adopt to the new era and respond to the emotions of customers who “love cars” and “desire a car that simply embodies the joy of driving”. This powertrain features Mazda's unique two-rotor rotary EV system, which remains compact and thus offers a high degree of layout flexibility, enabling the concept model to have a low center of gravity to enhance driving performance. Batteries are charged by recyclable energy source and the two-rotor rotary engine, used for power generation, is powered by carbon-neutral fuel. The vibrant red color of Viola Red, is a concept color created by overlaying Mazda's corporate philosophy of "enrich life-in-motion for those we serve" based on Mazda's desire to “cherish the color red.”

Masahiro Moro, Mazda's Representative Director, President and CEO made the following comment: “Mazda will always deliver vehicles that remind people that cars are pure joy and an indispensable part of their lives. As a car-loving company that mass-produces the inspiring mobility experience, we are committed to shaping the future with our partners sharing the same goal, as well as our fans, where everyone can proudly say, 'we love cars.' With such a strong will, Mazda is committed to enrich life-in-motion for those we serve.”

Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value, “Human Centric”, and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.

Summary of the MAZDA ICONIC SP

  • In creating the "framework" that forms the basis of the modeling, we aimed to achieve proportions with a low center of gravity that would give the impression of excellent driving performance. The concept of mounting the lightweight and compact rotary engine in the center of the car has resulted in a low hood.
  • The two-rotor rotary EV system, which utilizes a highly scalable rotary engine that can burn various fuels such as hydrogen, generates electricity with carbon-neutral fuel. In addition, when the battery is charged with electricity derived from renewable energy, it is possible to drive in a virtually carbon-neutral state.
  • The high output generated by the two-rotor rotary EV system, the proportions of the lower center of gravity, and the weight distribution of around 50:50 achieve excellent driving performance. In addition, although it is a sports car, it can supply power when enjoying outdoor leisure and in the time of a disaster.
  • The exterior body color "VIOLA RED" was created based on Mazda's desire to "cherish the color red" and in conjunction with Mazda's corporate philosophy of " enriching life-in-motion for those we serve.” We focused on making a vivid color, while creating a sense of shade that accentuates the shape of the car.


(1) The Japan Mobility Show 2023 is organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Press days will be held on Wednesday, October 25 (8:00-18:00) and Thursday, October 26 (8:00-13:00). The event will be open to the public from Saturday, October 28 through to Sunday, November 5.

Mazda's JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 website:
www.mazda.co.jp/experience/event/japanmobilityshow2023/en/




