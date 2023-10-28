

TOKYO, Oct 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co. Ltd. announced today that TIME has selected Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) as one of THE BEST INVENTIONS of 2023 in the Medical Care category. TIME’s annual list of THE BEST INVENTIONS features “200 extraordinary innovations changing lives.” To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, and through an open online application process, paying special attention to growing fields, such as AI, green energy, and sustainability. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. (For more information, please visit http://www.time.com/best-inventions-2023) LEQEMBI is the first and only treatment approved in Japan and the United States shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive and functional decline, that acts on the underlying pathology of AD. AD is a progressive, fatal disease, and a global healthcare issue that greatly impacts not only the people living with the disease, but also their loved ones, care partners and society. Based on our corporate concept of "human health care (hhc)," we have taken on the challenge of this difficult issue through our nearly 40 years of drug discovery activities in the field of dementia, while spending time with patients and their families. We will deliver LEQEMBI to the people with early AD who need it and their families, and aim to continue creating impact on global issues surrounding dementia. Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen Inc. (U.S.) co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING in the United States. MEDIA CONTACTS:

