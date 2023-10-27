

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The highly-anticipated InfoComm India 2023 opened its doors today at a new venue, Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai. This year’s show started on a strong note with a significant 19% show expansion, hosting a full-house of 190 exhibiting companies, including 15 first-time exhibitors. Having a record-breaking number of exhibitors and thousands of visitors transversing the show floor on opening day since its inaugural edition, InfoComm India 2023 stands as the quintessential annual gathering for India’s Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) and Transformative Technology community. “InfoComm India is on a promising growth trajectory, mirroring the remarkable expansion of India’s Pro AV and technology market. The show has become a vital hub for industry leaders and innovators to collaborate, share expertise, and showcase cutting-edge solutions, all with the primary goal of bringing the community together to grow and thrive,” said June Ko, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia. “We are committed to provide our visitors unparalleled opportunities to stay at the forefront of industry trends, connect with key solution providers, and access the resources they need to excel in India’s dynamic Pro AV and technology market.” New Names on the Block For visitors who were after fresh offerings by new names, 18 exhibiting companies made their debut at InfoComm India 2023. These include names like ALTEX Corporation, Arihant Infosys, Basssfx, Fohhn Audio AG, Shree InfoTech Pte Ltd, Softlogic, Vestel Visual Solutions, and more. Among the 190 exhibitors, over 80 new products and solutions were exhibited, ranging from innovative K12 content software like Globus Contentshaala to ViewSonic's first lamp-free high-brightness short-throw smart projector, the ViewSonic X2. There were also the Logitech Rally Hurdle Bar and the ATEN Podcast AI Audio Mixer MicLIVE, marking the industry's first AI-optimised audio mixer. Guided Experience for Top-level Decision-makers InfoComm India 2023 hosted over 150 key senior decision-makers from India as part of the exclusive Hosted Buyer Programme. These guests represented various government agencies, encompassing education, healthcare, defence and security, smart cities and urban planning, tourism, transportation, and citizen services. Buyers directly from education, construction and tech industries also joined to see the latest innovations and solutions to enhance growth and user-experience. The hosted buyers were accompanied on a curated Guided Show Floor Tour matching their business needs, offering them personal introductions to leading solution providers to experience the latest technology and products. Focused Educational Sessions This year’s Summit features over 40 sessions – including the highly sought-after Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Prep Workshop by AVIXA – delivered across four specialised tracks. The summit sessions deep dive into the Pro AV and transformative technology industry's current and future developments, including their impact on the marketplace and specific industries, with relevant, insightful and practical learning for strategic decision-making. Summit highlights from opening day at InfoComm India 2023 include: AV Leaders Connect is an exclusive session for AV Channel leaders to gain the latest market insights, identify future growth opportunities and potential collaborations. Themed “Steering the Course: Charting the Future of AV Integration in a Changing Landscape”, the half-day forum kicked off with a welcome address by June Ko. Dave Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA delivered the keynote on “Harnessing Disruptive Technologies for AV Innovation”. The forum ended with a panel discussion on “The Customer Perspective: Evolving Expectations and Requirements in the AV Market”. Next Integrated Experimental Technology (NIXT) Summit covers successes and challenges of digital transformation practices in key sectors. Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer and Global Head of Technology Advisory Services offered his insights into the future of workplace in “Tech in the Corporate World: Reshaping Business Operations in India”. On second and third day of the show, the track will centre on Education, Retail, and Venues and Live Events. Industry Forums, featuring AV technology applications and real-life case studies in difference industries, focuses on “India Future Ready - Safety and Cyber Security Planning Considerations”, in collaboration with the Computer Society of India (CSI), Mumbai Chapter. Forums on subsequent show days will focus on urbanisation challenges and Smart CIO, co-organised with All India Institute of Local Self Government and CSI respectively. AVIXA Seminars, which emphasises hands-on AV technical proficiency, highlighted conferencing and collaboration, and learning solutions on opening day. On subsequent days, it will explore solution areas including digital signage, security and control, and emerging AV technologies. InfoComm India 2023 is held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, at Pavilion 1 to 3 from 25 to 27 October. The opening hours on the next two days are 26 October from 10am – 6pm, and 27 October from 10am – 4pm (Indian Standard Time). About InfoCommAsia InfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region's preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows for Asia, China, and India, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific. Additional information is available at: infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com | infocomm-asia.com Angie Eng

Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com India

Sooraj Dhawan

Director

Falcon Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

sooraj@falcon-mail.com





