Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, October 28, 2023
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 14:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Abu Dhabi Global Market
As Countdown for COP28 Gets Underway, Carbon Trading Goes Live in Abu Dhabi
- World's first regulatory framework based in Abu Dhabi for voluntary carbon markets elevates confidence
- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Helix Climate conduct first trade on the exchange
- South Pole executes first over-the-counter transaction on Carbon Market Board

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ACX (AirCarbon Exchange) proudly announces its exchange and clearing house in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), ACX Abu Dhabi, is live. Key trades have already been executed and settled on the platform, signifying the commencement of what is anticipated to be a burgeoning market for voluntary carbon markets (VCM).

ACX established its regional base in ADGM in August 2021 with the support of Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem. Hub71 is powered by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor. Mubadala invested in ACX in September 2022 as a strategic step in line with its economic diversification mandate and commitment to responsible investing.

In September 2022, ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE's capital that is established as a financial free zone, became the first jurisdiction to regulate voluntary carbon credits as financial instruments through the introduction of an Environmental Instrument classification, a regulatory framework to license exchanges and clearing houses for both spot and derivatives markets for these products.

In November 2022, ACX Abu Dhabi became the first entity to be licensed under this framework, being the world's first regulated Recognised Investment Exchange and Recognised Clearing House offering Environmental Instruments in the form of carbon credits.

These regulatory licenses bolstered trust, security, and investor protection for the trading of carbon credits by mandating fair and orderly trading and real-time market surveillance, resulting in heightened market integrity, transparency and efficient price discovery. ACX strictly adheres to client asset segregation, regulatory capital and audit requirements.

With investment secured and regulatory licenses approved, ACX laid the groundwork to allow VCM participants, for the first time, to trade carbon credits and other environmental instruments under a capital markets regulatory framework.

The inaugural carbon credits trade on the fully regulated exchange was executed between First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and specialist carbon trading company Helix Climate.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, Group Head of Global Markets at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said, "We are delighted to execute the first trade on ACX Abu Dhabi. As the UAE's largest bank, we are keen to support the expansion and potential of carbon markets to provide price signals that can help companies reduce or remove their greenhouse gas emissions in the most efficient way."

This follows a report launched by FAB in January 2023 that explored the possibilities to seize opportunities in carbon trading as a way to fight climate change while providing flexibility for businesses in how they reduce their environmental impact.

Simon Harman, founding partner of Helix Climate, said, "Helix Climate are proud to have transacted the first trade on ACX Abu Dhabi, the first fully regulated carbon exchange. We share ACX's vision to grow liquidity, transparency and confidence in the voluntary carbon markets and look forward to transacting more volume on the exchange."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, said, "Last year, ADGM welcomed the introduction of ACX, the first regulated carbon credit trading exchange and clearing house in the world and today we are more than thrilled to witness its live launch. As we find ourselves in a critical time with the development of global carbon markets, this step marks a momentous milestone in the journey towards a thriving market for voluntary carbon markets. We look forward to seeing ACX take on a pivotal role in not just environmental instruments but also in other markets and financial instruments, including virtual asset markets."

"This marks another important step in bringing carbon credits closer to the world of regulated commodities," said ACX's co-founder and co-CEO William Pazos. "ACX is proud to be the world's first fully regulated spot carbon environmental exchange and clearing house. We are equally honoured to be recognised for our ability to innovate and trigger positive change in this critically important sector."

Further enhancing its portfolio, ACX Abu Dhabi is also pleased to announce the first trade on its Carbon Market Board (CMB) - an electronic trading facility that allows participants to execute and settle over-the-counter transactions. The trade was concluded with South Pole, the world's leading climate project developer and solutions provider.

"By providing a regulated environment for carbon credit trades, ACX is helping to build higher-integrity carbon markets: both buyers and sellers have more certainty thanks to the regulatory wrapper around the traded carbon credits and a marketplace that is scrutinised by an independent financial services authority. Trust will result in scale of climate action and impact, which is essential today," said Abderrahman Kasmi, Executive Director for Procurement & Trading at South Pole.

Last month, ACX Group was awarded the best carbon exchange of 2023 by Environmental Finance. This is the third consecutive year that ACX wins this prestigious award, a valuable recognition of its ability to innovate and trigger positive change in this vital field.

Contact Information
Sun Jie-Ling, Marketing Manager, info@acx.net




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Abu Dhabi Global Market
Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
EW Healthcare Partners Acquires Stake in Boiron Group, a Leader in Natural Medicine  
Oct 27, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Groundbreaking Study Reveals the Effectiveness of New RecoSMA Laser Treatment for Diabetic Foot  
Oct 27, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Academic Labs Showcases Innovative Courses, Attracting Key Investor with Community-Powered Model  
Oct 27, 2023 19:34 HKT/SGT
Global lighting marketplace gathers over 3,000 exhibitors  
Oct 27, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
The 17th JCB World Conference Held in Okinawa, Japan  
Friday, October 27, 2023 4:00:00 PM
Impressive Q3 Financial Results for Luxshare Precision with Full-Year Performance Expected to Hit RMB10 Billion  
Oct 27, 2023 15:45 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Develops First High-Entropy Alloy Powder Comprised Entirely of Precious Metals  
Friday, October 27, 2023 10:00:00 AM
OfficeRnD Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Blue Star Innovation Partners  
Oct 26, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Unlocking the Power of Collaboration: Chief Customer Officers (CCO) & Enterprise Leaders Summit 2024 Empowers Cross-Functional Transformation  
Oct 26, 2023 18:04 HKT/SGT
Eco Expo Asia opens at AsiaWorld-Expo today  
Oct 26, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
The Global Agility Summit
3   November
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       