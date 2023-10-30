

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm India 2023, held from 25 to 27 October at Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, has concluded with resounding success. The annual Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) and Transformative Technology show has welcomed 12,026 business visitors on an expanded show floor, marking a new milestone in its impressive history. India’s Growing Market The exhibition area witnessed a remarkable 19% expansion, accommodating 190 exhibiting companies, including 18 first-time participants alongside an impressive contingent of 160 high-level hosted buyers from the public and private sectors. The event attracted an unprecedented 12,026 visitors over the course of the three days, all eager to explore the latest innovations to meet their organisational needs and drive progress. Professors and students from Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women's University joined the event to gain insights into the Pro AV industry, emphasising the importance of InfoComm India and AVIXA’s (Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association) role in shaping the future of Pro AV professionals. Reflecting on the event's tremendous success, June Ko, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia, remarked, "The latest InfoComm India has not only attracted greater numbers but also a diverse range of business visitors from key growth industries such as technology, education, healthcare broadcast and media as well as enterprise solution users. The diversified participation and increased levels of transactional conversations point to an active Indian marketplace and highlights InfoComm India as a key gateway for global brands into these vital sectors." New Entrants and Cutting-Edge Products This year's event featured an exceptional number of new and innovative entrants to the industry. Eighteen first-time exhibitors, including ALTEX Corporation, Arihant Infosys, Basssfx, Fohhn Audio AG, Shree InfoTech, Softlogic, Vestel Visual Solutions, made their first InfoComm India appearance, injecting new energy and opportunities into the show. For exhibitors seeking an unparalleled platform to introduce their latest innovations and make inroads into new markets, InfoComm India shines as the unanimous choice. Among the well-established brands that showcased their latest offerings were AET's fine-pitch LED 80 series, BenQ's Google EDLA-certified board, Christie's unique foldable LED screen, ViewSonic's "UNIVERSE" metaverse-based education solution, and many others.



Notably, AERO Digital World unveiled their life-sized holographic display, a solution made for museums and similar contexts, as well as two new prototypes for market testing; and Pink Noise Professionals, a system integrator and distributor, introduced their very own brand ErthPot, offering audio technologies and conferencing solutions.Vijay Sinha, Director of Sales and Marketing of Pink Noise Professionals enthused: “InfoComm India is the only show that stands out because all major dealers and consultants visit this show.”



“InfoComm India is a very important fixture for us. We get a good representation across the verticals at this show. Everyone who matters is here,” said Amar Subhash, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and India at Harman.



Empowering Decision-Makers and End-UsersInfoComm India delivered invaluable learning opportunities for senior decision-makers and end-users through its exclusive hosted buyer program and engaging summit sessions. These platforms allowed attendees to gain insights, connect with industry leaders, and stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving landscape. The show saw 160 influential hosted buyers from various government agencies, including education, healthcare, defence and security, smart cities and urban planning, tourism, transportation, and citizen services. Additionally, there were also buyers from the education, construction, and tech industries who were seeking the latest innovations to enhance growth and user experience. The hosted buyers were provided with curated show floor tours, personal introductions to key solution providers and hands-on experience with the latest technologies and products.



Hosted Buyer Pradeep Kumar Sharma from University of Engineering & Management UEM Jaipur said: “InfoComm India 2023 is an excellent platform for different sectors like education and government organisations to participate and gain insights into emerging technologies and how they can be used in their organisations.” In an exceptional convergence of knowledge and inspiration, the InfoComm India Summit, featuring over 40 sessions, provided attendees with transformative insights and valuable takeaways. Summit speaker Jayant Kadam, Vice President - Service Delivery & Operations of Aegon Life commented, “InfoComm India is a must-attend show. It is a gathering of lots of like-mined people sharing their expert knowledge. The show has been amazing for me; I got to meet with leading industry experts, exchange ideas, and talk about collaborations.” Summing it well is Ravi Shetty, Vice President of Shivam Technologies, “I attend InfoComm India every year to see new products and launches. This is a must-attend show for me!” Ko concluded, "The overwhelmingly positive response from participants underscores the value and impact of our show. As we celebrate the success of InfoComm India 2023, we remain dedicated to delivering pertinent and high-quality content to inspire the Pro AV community. We look forward to working with our esteemed partners and collaborators for another exceptional show next year."



Anticipation for a Larger Showcase with Expanded HallsAt the close of the show, the total exhibition space rebooked to 2024 edition surpassed this year’s net square metres by 7.5%. Next year’s event will occupy JWCC Pavilions 1 to 3, along with an expanded show floor at Jasmine Hall. InfoComm India 2024 is scheduled for 3 to 5 September at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. For more information, visit www.infocomm-india.com. About InfoCommAsia InfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region’s preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows for Asia, China, and India, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific. Additional information is available at: infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com | infocomm-asia.com For more information, please contact: Rest of the World

