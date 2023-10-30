Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 30, 2023
Monday, 30 October 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Announces RM3.5 Million Contract Win for Subsidiary Johnson Medical International
Johnson Medical International Continues to Lead in Healthcare Solutions with New Contract

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ("BKCB" or the "Company"; Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical (“M&E”) engineering services specialist, is delighted to announce that Johnson Medical International Sdn. Bhd ("JMI"), a 50.5%-subsidiary of BKCB has secured   from Blackfox Engineering Sdn. Bhd ("BFESB") a RM 3.5 million contract which involves the Supply, Delivery, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, and Maintenance of a Pendant System for the 300-beds Hospital Petrajaya in Petra Jaya, Kuching, Sarawak.

Datuk Tay Chor Han, Managing Director cum CEO of BKCB
Datuk Tay Chor Han, Managing Director cum CEO of BKCB

Datuk Tay Chor Han, Managing Director cum CEO of BKCB, commented, "We are thrilled for JMI to collaborate with BFESB on this project as it speaks to JMI’s established reputation as a competitive local Pendant System Specialist supplier. Coupled with the Mechanical and Electrical expertise of the BKCB Group backing us to undertake even more complex and high-value projects, we are optimistic that JMI will continue to advance its high-quality services and products offerings."

This latest contract win joins a line of successful projects that JMI was previously been involved in, such as Hospital Tanjong Karang, Hospital UTAR, Hospital Cyberjaya, and Hospital Putrajaya, among others. The 380-day contract not only fortifies the Company's revenue stream but also highlights JMI's proficiency in medical infrastructure solutions.

Boasting numerous patents and registered designs, Johnson Medical International remains a pacesetter in the realm of modular healthcare solutions. This contract will contribute positively to the Company's financials for the years ending 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: 6998 [BURSA: BKC], http://bintai.com.my/




