Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Molekule Consulting
Dr. Daniel Pascheles Rejoins Molekule Consulting as Strategic Advisor

MIAMI, FL, Oct 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In a significant development that promises to shape the future of Molekule Consulting, we are thrilled to announce the return of Dr. Daniel Pascheles as a Strategic Advisor.

Dr. Pascheles, with an illustrious career spanning over 30 years in the biopharmaceutical competitive and strategic intelligence sector, is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Molekule. His previous roles include leading Competitive Intelligence & Strategy functions at industry leaders Merck & Co./MSD and Aventis, in addition to serving as CEO of Molekule Consulting.

"Dr. Pascheles' return-to-Molekule marks a thrilling, new chapter in our shared story. His homecoming is not just a reunion, but a renewal of our mutual commitment to excellence and innovation. Welcome back, Dr. Pascheles!" expressed David Alderman, President & CEO at Molekule Consulting.

In his pivotal role as Strategic Advisor, Dr. Pascheles will employ his vast industry expertise and strategic prowess to shape and foster Molekule's trajectory of growth and value journey into the future.

"I am thrilled to be back!" remarked Dr. Pascheles. "It is with great excitement that I rejoin the dynamic and growing team at Molekule, and I eagerly anticipate contributing to the company's ongoing success."

For further details on this exciting development, please contact David Alderman at dalderman@molekuleconsulting.com; +1 305.504.3030.

About Molekule Consulting:

Molekule Consulting provides best-in-class strategic intelligence and is solely dedicated to the biopharma sector. We shape the path forward with our strategic intelligence, driving transformative changes across the biopharmaceutical landscape.

Our purpose is clear: to provide high-impact, actionable insights that catalyze growth and foster innovation for biopharmaceutical brands, franchises, and businesses. Our clientele encompasses industry titans, robust mid-sized companies, and ambitious newcomers within the global biopharmaceutical realm.

Interested in learning more about Molekule Consulting's biopharmaceutical-focused strategies and market intelligence? Dive deeper here: www.molekuleconsulting.com

Contact Information

David Alderman, President & CEO, dalderman@molekuleconsulting.com +1 305.504.3030




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Molekule Consulting
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mazda Rotary Engine Vehicle Total Production Volume Surpasses Two Million Units  
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 12:21:00 PM
H World Attends Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific 2023  
Oct 31, 2023 12:07 HKT/SGT
KDDI, Cisco, and Fujitsu start full-scale operation of telecommunications network to reduce power consumption by approximately 40%  
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 11:19:00 AM
ASEAN Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2023  
Oct 31, 2023 10:22 HKT/SGT
EDUtech Asia: Uniting Education Leaders for a Digital Future  
Oct 31, 2023 09:23 HKT/SGT
Academic Labs Showcases Innovative Courses, Attracting Key Investor with Community-Powered Model  
Oct 31, 2023 08:50 HKT/SGT
Dr. Daniel Pascheles Rejoins Molekule Consulting as Strategic Advisor  
Oct 31, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
REDEX Group raises $10M Series A funding led by Aramco Ventures  
Oct 31, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R)  
Oct 30, 2023 20:09 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Announces RM3.5 Million Contract Win for Subsidiary Johnson Medical International  
Oct 30, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
The Global Agility Summit
3   November
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       