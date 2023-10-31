Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 12:07 HKT/SGT
Share:
H World Attends Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific 2023
Rapid Business Recovery for the Group with Limited-service Hotels Meeting Rigid Market Demand

HONG KONG, Oct 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - From October 23rd to 25th, the Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific ("HICAP") 2023 was successfully held in Singapore. This conference focused on the dynamics and future prospects of the hospitality and travel industry in the Asia-Pacific region, discussing topics related to emerging travel trends, new developments in the hotel industry, and economic investment opportunities. It provided insights into the latest market trends and anticipated future directions for the industry. The conference was attended by nearly a thousand industry professionals and esteemed industry leaders. Ms He Jihong, the Chief Financial Officer of H World Group Limited("H World" or "the Group"), and Mr Murphy Zhu, President of Asia Pacific, were invited to attend the conference and delivered speeches on the Group's business and the development of the travel industry.

JI Hotel in Singapore

He Jihong highlighted that from the opening of the first Hanting Hotel 18 years ago, H World has become one of the fastest-growing hotel groups in the world and is currently ranked 6th in the world. H World has rapidly recovered from the impact of the Covid-19. Particularly during Chinese New Year this year, the RevPAR of Legacy-Huazhu (refers to H World's business in China) rebounded to 140% of the 2019 level. In Q3 2023, Legacy-Huazhu's RevPAR recovered to 129% of the 2019 level. Speaking about the Chinese economy and the tourism industry, He Jihong emphasized a new consumer trend where individuals of all age groups prioritize "experiential consumption", which allows them to seek happiness through relatively small budget. H World's portfolio consisting of over 90% limited-service hotels, is well-suited to meet these consumer needs. In addition, the anticipated rebound of business travel in China further contributes to the favorable outlook for H World's business.

Regarding customer loyalty programs, He Jihong stated that H World has consistently embraced technological innovation. With their in-house operational system and analytical tools, the Group has significantly enhanced its ability to attract and retain loyalty members. Currently, more than 80% of their bookings come from their proprietary platform, with over 70% of them being made by loyalty members. The Group has a membership base of over 200 million and the number is expected to increase further next year as they work on building a robust ecosystem.

Furthermore, He Jihong emphasized that H World's management and franchise model played a crucial role in the Group's rapid growth. By providing a complete supply chain and assigning on-site hotel managers to manage franchised hotels, H World ensures consistent brand quality and revenue while simplifying operations for franchisees, realizing the Group's rapid expansion to form a network effect, which is expected to open more than 1,000 hotels in the coming year.

During the "A Spotlight on East Asia - Opportunities and Challenges" session, Murphy Zhu also shared the recovery status of H World Group. The domestic consumption in the service industry increased by 21% compared to last year during the October Golden Week period, with tourism, lodging and restaurant businesses being the key drivers. As of September 30, 2023, H World operated 9,157 hotels with 885,756 rooms in operation in 18 countries. For Legacy-Huazhu, the like-for-like comparison with the mature hotel (6,500 hotels) RevPAR saw an increase of 41% compared to last year in Q3 2023, while the blended occupancy rate reached 86%. DH continued its promising business recovery trend and its RevPAR recovered to 107% of the 2019 level. In Q3 2023, H World has a pipeline of 2,970 projects. These solid pipeline results endorse the Group's growth trends in 2024. Additionally, CJA, a subsidiary of H World, operates more than 200 apartments with 30,000 units in China, creating a strong synergy between hotels and apartments with their extensive network of over 9,000 hotels. In the future, with the accelerated urbanization in China and rapid development of extended-stay segment, H world will be able to create added value for owners and investors.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Hospitality
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mazda Rotary Engine Vehicle Total Production Volume Surpasses Two Million Units  
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 12:21:00 PM
H World Attends Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific 2023  
Oct 31, 2023 12:07 HKT/SGT
KDDI, Cisco, and Fujitsu start full-scale operation of telecommunications network to reduce power consumption by approximately 40%  
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 11:19:00 AM
ASEAN Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2023  
Oct 31, 2023 10:22 HKT/SGT
EDUtech Asia: Uniting Education Leaders for a Digital Future  
Oct 31, 2023 09:23 HKT/SGT
Academic Labs Showcases Innovative Courses, Attracting Key Investor with Community-Powered Model  
Oct 31, 2023 08:50 HKT/SGT
Dr. Daniel Pascheles Rejoins Molekule Consulting as Strategic Advisor  
Oct 31, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
REDEX Group raises $10M Series A funding led by Aramco Ventures  
Oct 31, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R)  
Oct 30, 2023 20:09 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Announces RM3.5 Million Contract Win for Subsidiary Johnson Medical International  
Oct 30, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
The Global Agility Summit
3   November
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       