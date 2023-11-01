

DUBAI, Nov 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Verofax, an innovator in Brand & Retail solutions, was selected among 521 startups globally as the best solution offering for Web3 & Blockchain, at the GITEX 2023 Expo, Supernova Challenge in Dubai. Verofax, a UAE-based startup and service provider for turning shopping & products interactive, has emerged as the winner of the 2023 Supernova Challenge at Expand North Star Dubai, the world's largest startup event. The startup received the prize after rounds of pitching against global finalists. Verofax's groundbreaking solution combines interactive Product IDs with cutting-edge product recognition, enabled by advanced computer vision. This innovation has empowered consumers to: Discover & Validate: Check before you buy product properties, ensuring complete transparency in terms of price, quality, and sustainability.

Engage Intimately: Through augmented reality, experience custom interactions that redefine brand loyalty.

Reap Rewards: Earn meticulously curated, personalized discounts anchored in individual purchase histories and preferences. Verofax is on a mission to strengthen the bond between consumers and brands. This direct connection, established at the moment of purchase, accentuates trust and fosters unprecedented loyalty. Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, conveyed his gratitude, "We are profoundly honored by this recognition from the GITEX committee. It further fuels our mission – 'Never trust, always verofax.' As we look to the future, our resolve is only strengthened to bring forth innovations that redefine the consumer landscape." The Supernova Challenge is the biggest pitch competition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia . The challenge is a key feature of Expand North Star Dubai, which hosted its biggest edition this year. It attracted over 1800+ startups from over 100 countries to explore the emerging opportunities in Dubai's dynamic, diverse and tech-driven digital economy. One of the judges at Supernova, Sharif El-Badawi, CEO of Dubai Future District Fund, commented, "The pitches we witnessed here at the Supernova Challenge are brimming with promise, unique innovations, and inspiring ideas." The Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition, a highlight of GITEX Global, in partnership with the Dubai Future District Fund, is the largest pitch competition in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Startups vie for top honors in a range of categories, aspiring to become the next unicorn in the tech world. Overall, thirteen category winners representing the USA, India, UAE, South Korea, France, UK, Nigeria, Switzerland, China and Bangladesh took home prize money: Blockchain and Web3 Disruptor: Verofax from the UAE, a platform enabling real-time immersive shopper experiences instore and product quality validation. Sustainability and ESG Disruptor: Zenerate from the USA, a platform providing AI-powered feasibility solutions for real estate development. AI Disruptor: Knorish, a platform that enables hobbyists, professionals and niche experts to build, launch, market and sell online courses powered by their own knowledge and as an extension of their own brand. Fintech and E-commerce Disruptor: Appro Technologies from the UAE, a digital platform simplifying retail banking onboarding. Mobility and Smart Cities Disruptor: Innocel from France, a company providing clean energy solutions for a net zero future. Healthtech and Wellness Disruptor: Skia from Korea, a digital surgery guide solution using augmented reality (AR) technology. Martech Disruptor: Smartzer from the UK is a SaaS platform brands use to make live streams and videos interactive and shoppable to drive sales. Female Founder Award: Matis from Switzerland, a platform empowering art market stakeholders with accessible and quantifiable tools for art authentication. Africa Fast Award: Gifty from Nigeria, an app that helps people easily share gift lists with family and friends and avoid duplicating purchases. Asia Fast Award: Urtopia from China, a company dedicated to revolutionizing urban transportation with its smart, sleek, and stealthy e-bikes. India Fast Award: EyeROV from India, a marine robotics company providing underwater ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) to various industries. Insurtech Disruptor: InsureCow from Bangladesh, a platform offering a 360° technology-powered cattle insurance and wellbeing monitoring solution. MENA Award: Jalebi.io from the UAE is the world's first restaurant operating system that helps restaurants save 5% on the cost of every order served. The Supernova Challenge featured 40 finalist startups selected from the Expand North Star global roadshow, a series of international pitch competitions held by the Dubai World Trade Centre and DCDE to attract startups to Dubai and foster collaborations with digital ecosystems in various countries. Expand North Star hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) is the powerhouse startup show of GITEX Global, organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) concluded this week marking its largest-ever edition at its new Dubai Harbour venue. About Verofax Verofax is a blockchain-enabled Brand and Retail solution provider with a presence across North America, Europe, Asia and MEA regions. Verofax' solution is available across multiple cloud environments, helping Brands and retailers turn products connected for meaningful engagements with customers in store. For technical matters, visit Verofax at https://www.verofax.com or contact info@verofax.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Verofax Ltd

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Blockchain Technology, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Local Biz, Startups, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

