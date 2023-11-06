Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 6, 2023
Monday, 6 November 2023, 10:44 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu strengthens Salesforce Marketing Cloud business through share purchase agreement with Japanese market-leader toBe Marketing

Fujitsu today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of all shares of toBe Marketing, Inc. (toBe Marketing), a company with market-leading experience in Salesforce marketing automation in Japan. Fujitsu plans to complete the acquisition of the shares in December 2023 following the successful completion of all necessary procedures. Following the completion of the acquisition by Fujitsu, toBe Marketing will continue operations as " toBe Marketing, a Fujitsu company" as a member of the Fujitsu Group, maintaining its resources and capabilities.

The latest acquisition marks an important development in the strategy for Fujitsu Uvance, which focuses on the resolution of societal issues and contributes to customer growth through cross industry digital solutions. The share purchase agreement with toBe Marketing crucially bolsters Fujitsu’s enterprise cloud business in Business Applications, a Key Focus Area under Fujitsu Uvance.

toBe Marketing offers a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise in improving productivity and the automation of marketing operations, boasting the number one market share for Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement (1) and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement (2) in Japan. With toBe Marketing in the group, Fujitsu aims to add marketing as a new area of business development to improve the value delivered to its customers. The combination of toBe Marketing’s expertise in the marketing automation domain along with Fujitsu's capabilities in the SFA/CRM domain will enable full spectrum support for Salesforce Customer360 (3), a cornerstone of customer business transformation. It connects multiple departments, including marketing, sales, and customer support, and helps digital businesses leverage company-wide data to create new business opportunities and increase value for their customers.

Yoshinami Takahashi, SEVP of Global Business Solutions Business Group and Head of Uvance Business at Fujitsu commented, “We are very pleased with the plans to have toBe Marketing join the Fujitsu Group. As we strengthen our consulting business to propose solutions using digital technology, through leveraging new synergies with toBe Marketing, we anticipate Fujitsu will be able to support our customers more quickly and strongly in their digital transformation (DX) and sustainability transformation (SX) across all customer touchpoints in sales, service, and marketing.”

Tomokazu Koike, CEO of toBe Marketing commented, “Since its founding, our company has supported digital marketing for more than 2,000 companies under the vision of ‘supporting the marketing aspirations of companies,’ which is associated with the company's name. By joining the Fujitsu Group, we believe that we can further promote the integration of digital marketing and sales activities through MA and CRM, thereby providing valuable services to more customers.”

About toBe Marketing

Founded in 2015, toBe Marketing is focused on marketing support. We operate mainly in Japan and have a track record of implementing MA for a large number of customers based on our vision of "supporting corporate marketing objectives." In the marketing area of Salesforce, we have one of the highest number of qualified personnel in Japan. In recent years, we have been supporting our customers in a wide range of areas, including digital marketing strategy development support, monitoring and improvement of these measures to assist with accompanying utilization, and MA operations.

[1] Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement :A tool for B2B customers to efficiently build customer relationships with personalized marketing and automated journeys.
[2] Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement :A tool for B2B customers that provides visibility into prospect behavior, scores accuracy, and automates marketing efforts based on interest.
[3] Salesforce Customer360 :An integrated CRM platform that unites multiple departments to help customers transform their business by sharing a single customer view.

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, Customer 360, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Press Contacts:
Fujitsu Limited
Public and Investor Relations Division
Inquiries




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Oct 31, 2023 11:19 HKT/SGT
KDDI, Cisco, and Fujitsu start full-scale operation of telecommunications network to reduce power consumption by approximately 40%
Oct 30, 2023 12:33 HKT/SGT
Japanese joint research group achieves a world record of 1.2Tbps for optical signal transmission with over 1Tbps data transfer in field trial
Oct 19, 2023 09:21 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu showcase at Japan Mobility Show 2023 highlights solutions that contribute to sustainability and wellbeing
Oct 18, 2023 09:18 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and TOPPAN Holdings collaborate to expand medical big data business
Oct 13, 2023 19:15 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu works with the 77 Bank to optimize customer engagement operations at all Japan branches
Oct 11, 2023 10:33 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches technology to automatically generate new AI solutions specific to customers' business needs
Oct 10, 2023 15:29 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN develop AI drug discovery technology utilizing generative AI to predict structural changes in proteins
Oct 6, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and the International Gymnastics Federation launch AI-powered Fujitsu Judging Support System for use in competition for all 10 apparatuses
Oct 5, 2023 11:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN develop superconducting quantum computer at the RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center, paving the way for platform for hybrid quantum computing
Oct 3, 2023 09:38 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Atmonia discover a novel catalyst candidate for clean ammonia synthesis leveraging high-speed quantum chemical calculations
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       