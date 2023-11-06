Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Reaches Global Production of 300 Million Cars

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has reached a cumulative global production total of 300 million cars, Including production numbers for September 2023.

This number was achieved 88 years and two months after Toyota's very first cars, the Model G1 truck, was produced by the Automotive Production Division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd. (later Toyota Industries Corporation) in August 1935. It includes domestic and international production, with 180.52 million cars produced domestically, and 119.6 million produced abroad (as of end September 2023).

The model with the highest total production is the Corolla, with the Corolla series achieving cumulative global production of 53.399 million (as of the end September 2023).

Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyoda and President Koji Sato offered the following comments about this landmark.

Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyoda

"Kiichiro Toyoda said, 'Carmaking is something everyone does together.' I think this number of 300 million stands as proof of all the hard work, every day, of our colleagues at Toyota, our suppliers and dealers, and all the many other stakeholders, as well as all those who came before us. This history did not just start when they built the first car. The founding members repeatedly tried and failed, continually building prototypes, and their efforts led to the Toyota of today. Toyota has faced danger time and again to this point. Each time, what has saved us are the customers who love Toyota cars. I think the number of cars tells the stories of our customers, and the customers who have chosen Toyota cars to be their partners through their own stories are what allow us to continue making cars to this day. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart. I love cars, too, and we will carry on making cars, one by one and with care, along with all our car-loving colleagues."

President of Toyota Koji Sato

"I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to the customers who have chosen Toyota cars, and to those who have built each car with heart and soul, as well as to the suppliers and dealers who have delivered them with care, and to all our other stakeholders. I believe that this number of 300 million units could only have been achieved with the unending effort of colleagues across the company, from part and vehicle planning and design, to production, logistics, sales, and service, along with all those working to support each step. All our colleagues have overcome countless challenges. Recent years alone have seen natural disasters like the Great East Japan Earthquake, and unpredictable events like fires, or the COVID-19 pandemic, and chip shortages. Every time we faced the danger of being unable to make cars, everyone worked together to restore or adapt production. In the future, we will be sure never to forget all those who have supported our carmaking and give our all to making ever-better cars and bringing smiles to customers' faces."




