

TOKYO, Nov 8, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa, surrounded by Hakone’s natural beauty, is pleased to announce the launch of its renewed Spa IZUMI treatment menu, beginning on November 1, 2023. The resort, nestled at the foot of Mt. Fuji, is situated in Japan's picturesque hot-spring region, just an hour and a half from the heart of Tokyo, with easy access to western Japan, including Kyoto, via bullet train. Drawing inspiration from Hakone’s natural beauty, and the region’s renowned hot springs, the new menu additions offer a spa experience that immerses guests in the unique essence of this remarkable destination. One of the newly introduced treatments, “Onsen Leg Relief,” is more than just a spa treatment and incorporates the therapeutic benefits of the Owakudani hot springs. This unique experience allows guests to harness the healing properties of this sulfuric acid spring, known for its rich sodium components. This restorative treatment involves wrapping the legs from the feet to the thighs with bandages soaked in the spring water. The bandages are applied with moderate pressure to warm the legs. The warming effect stimulates blood circulation, and the synergistic effect of sodium osmosis and bandage pressure improves swelling, leaving the legs feeling light and refreshed. This treatment is perfect for those who feel a sense of heaviness and fatigue due to a long flight, car travel or excessive walking. It also caters to guests interested in reaping the benefits of natural hot springs but prefer a private experience to public baths. The spa’s signature treatment, Fruitherapy, has also been revamped into a more organic-focused offering that includes a scrub with the scent of locally produced citrus and botanical pads filled with brown rice and fruit leaf essence. The energy contained in the organic fruit seeds awakens your dormant healing power within, enhancing the body’s ability to repair damage and regenerate. For the full menu: hyatt.com/en-US/spas/Spa-Izumi-And-Onsen-Hakone/home

ABOUT SPA IZUMI Spa IZUMI is a full-service spa facility offering eight spacious treatment rooms including two couples rooms. Additionally, it features a relaxation room, along with separate male and female onsen baths and changing rooms. The hot springs at Spa IZUMI are sourced from Ōwakudani and consist of slightly acidic sulfate springs, renowned for their skin-beautifying effects and resistance to cooling, which enhances the effectiveness of treatments when bathing before the session. Spa Treatment 9:00 AM–9:00 PM (last treatment finishes at 9:45 PM)

Onsen 6:00 AM–Midnight

For reservations:

TEL: +81 460 82 2085 EMAIL: izumispa.hakhr@hyatt.com

Homepage: hyatt.com/en-US/spas/Spa-Izumi-And-Onsen-Hakone/home

- Spa IZUMI is by reservation only.

- Non-staying visitors will be charged a facility fee (inclusive of JPY 3,300 consumption tax) and onsen tax (JPY 50). About Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa is nestled in the foothills of the Gora mountains, renowned as one of Japan's leading hot spring resorts, just an hour and a half from the center of Tokyo. With warm, welcoming service that feels like home, the hotel offers 80 spacious rooms starting at 56 square meters, including dog-friendly rooms. It features a cozy Living Room with an open log fireplace, Dining Room – Western Cuisine, Dining Room – Sushi, a private dining room and the signature Spa IZUMI, along with spacious onsen baths. For more information, visit hakone.regency.hyatt.com or follow us @hyattregencyhakone on Facebook and Instagram. About Hyatt Regency The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 240 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 45 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency. CONTACT:

Akiko Kijima, Director of Sales & Marketing

Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa

akiko.kijima@hyatt.com Press Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/HakoneSpaIzumi_2023118.pdf





