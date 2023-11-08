Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa
Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa Enhances its Wellness Treatments at Spa IZUMI
Offering unique experiences that blend Hakone's lush nature and therapeutic benefits of Owakudani hot springs

TOKYO, Nov 8, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa, surrounded by Hakone’s natural beauty, is pleased to announce the launch of its renewed Spa IZUMI treatment menu, beginning on November 1, 2023. The resort, nestled at the foot of Mt. Fuji, is situated in Japan's picturesque hot-spring region, just an hour and a half from the heart of Tokyo, with easy access to western Japan, including Kyoto, via bullet train.

Drawing inspiration from Hakone’s natural beauty, and the region’s renowned hot springs, the new menu additions offer a spa experience that immerses guests in the unique essence of this remarkable destination.

One of the newly introduced treatments, “Onsen Leg Relief,” is more than just a spa treatment and incorporates the therapeutic benefits of the Owakudani hot springs. This unique experience allows guests to harness the healing properties of this sulfuric acid spring, known for its rich sodium components. This restorative treatment involves wrapping the legs from the feet to the thighs with bandages soaked in the spring water. The bandages are applied with moderate pressure to warm the legs. The warming effect stimulates blood circulation, and the synergistic effect of sodium osmosis and bandage pressure improves swelling, leaving the legs feeling light and refreshed.

This treatment is perfect for those who feel a sense of heaviness and fatigue due to a long flight, car travel or excessive walking. It also caters to guests interested in reaping the benefits of natural hot springs but prefer a private experience to public baths.

The spa’s signature treatment, Fruitherapy, has also been revamped into a more organic-focused offering that includes a scrub with the scent of locally produced citrus and botanical pads filled with brown rice and fruit leaf essence. The energy contained in the organic fruit seeds awakens your dormant healing power within, enhancing the body’s ability to repair damage and regenerate.

For the full menu: hyatt.com/en-US/spas/Spa-Izumi-And-Onsen-Hakone/home


ABOUT SPA IZUMI

Spa IZUMI is a full-service spa facility offering eight spacious treatment rooms including two couples rooms. Additionally, it features a relaxation room, along with separate male and female onsen baths and changing rooms. The hot springs at Spa IZUMI are sourced from Ōwakudani and consist of slightly acidic sulfate springs, renowned for their skin-beautifying effects and resistance to cooling, which enhances the effectiveness of treatments when bathing before the session.

Spa Treatment 9:00 AM–9:00 PM (last treatment finishes at 9:45 PM)
Onsen 6:00 AM–Midnight
For reservations:
TEL: +81 460 82 2085  EMAIL: izumispa.hakhr@hyatt.com
Homepage: hyatt.com/en-US/spas/Spa-Izumi-And-Onsen-Hakone/home
- Spa IZUMI is by reservation only.
- Non-staying visitors will be charged a facility fee (inclusive of JPY 3,300 consumption tax) and onsen tax (JPY 50).

About Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa is nestled in the foothills of the Gora mountains, renowned as one of Japan's leading hot spring resorts, just an hour and a half from the center of Tokyo. With warm, welcoming service that feels like home, the hotel offers 80 spacious rooms starting at 56 square meters, including dog-friendly rooms. It features a cozy Living Room with an open log fireplace, Dining Room – Western Cuisine, Dining Room – Sushi, a private dining room and the signature Spa IZUMI, along with spacious onsen baths. For more information, visit hakone.regency.hyatt.com or follow us @hyattregencyhakone on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 240 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 45 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

CONTACT:
Akiko Kijima, Director of Sales & Marketing
Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa
akiko.kijima@hyatt.com

Press Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/HakoneSpaIzumi_2023118.pdf




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Daily News, HR, Regional, Hospitality
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
"Immutable Puppet - Workshop on the Preservation and Revitalization of Glove Puppetry" Successfully Held in Beijing  
Nov 8, 2023 13:50 HKT/SGT
MHI Completes Delivery of Compact CO2 Capture System CO2MPACT to NGK Insulators  
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 12:55:00 PM
Nasdaq-Listed AGAPE Forges Ahead with Sustainable Energy Business  
Nov 8, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Cybersixgill Partners with Sun Corporation to Deliver Curated, Contextual Cyber Threat Intelligence to Asian Enterprises  
Nov 8, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa Enhances its Wellness Treatments at Spa IZUMI  
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:00:00 AM
PureTalk AI Collaborates with Plato AI to Launch Innovative WebApp Empowering Conversational AI  
Nov 8, 2023 09:59 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit: Common Wealth's Mission Attracts Key Investments  
Nov 8, 2023 09:13 HKT/SGT
WBS Dubai: Crafting Tomorrow's Digital Landscape  
Nov 8, 2023 08:09 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp Sets New Records in Exploration at Hat Polymetallic Deposit  
Nov 7, 2023 22:29 HKT/SGT
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil  
Nov 7, 2023 21:59 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       