  • Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: WithSecure
WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce bringing data residency capabilities to Australia, Singapore

Helsinki, Finland, Nov 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As organizations continue to migrate data to the cloud, where and how data is handled is becoming an important consideration. WithSecure’s Cloud Protection for Salesforce—a trusted, natively integrated solution that prevents attacks via files and URLs uploaded to Salesforce Clouds—is helping its customers manage these consideration by allowing them to select where its data is processed.

As cross-border data transfers increase, it’s becoming increasingly challenging for organizations to understand where their data actually is. And the proliferation of region and country specific data protection laws is making this challenge more significant for organizations, as it requires compliance with regulations that can differ considerably from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

Many of these laws have specific data residency or sovereignty requirements that specify where data should be stored and/or processes. And it’s an issue that goes beyond simple compliance. Whether it's on a local server in a company's headquarters or in cloud storage located halfway around the world, the physical location of data influences how it’s managed and protected.

According to WithSecure™ CEO Juhani Hintikka, these regulations have security benefits, but also challenges that organizations need help with.

"Countries around the world are beginning to view data as an important resource and many of them are responding by regulating how it’s stored and protected. This is basically good for security, but organizations need practical solutions to benefit. Now, the work falls to us and our partners to provide practical solutions so organizations can benefit from these security requirements without getting distracted from pursuing their strategic goals,” he explained.

WithSecure™ Cloud Protection for Salesforce is a native application that runs in Salesforce environments. It’s designed to prevent attacks via files and URLs uploaded to Salesforce Clouds. It gives real-time protection against viruses, trojans, ransomware and other advanced malware.

It’s configurable Point of Presence feature can help companies address concerns about the geographical location of their data by allowing them  to select where Cloud Protection for Salesforce data is processed.

Current choices available to users include the US or EU. However, due to increasing demand in other regions, WithSecure™ is making Australia and Singapore available at the end of November, and expects to add more countries in the future.

“Organizations want to be ahead of the curve when it comes to complying with data protection regulations, so these capabilities are in high demand. But for many of our clients it’s not just about compliance. Controlling where data is processed can lead to improved service performance, building trust with customers, and of course, improved security,” said Hintikka.

More information on WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce is available at https://cloudprotection.withsecure.com/.

About WithSecure™

WithSecure™, formerly F-Secure Business, is cyber security's reliable partner. IT service providers, MSSPs and businesses – along with the largest financial institutions, manufacturers, and thousands of the world's most advanced communications and technology providers – trust us for outcome-based cyber security that protects and enables their operations. Our AI-driven protection secures endpoints and cloud collaboration, and our intelligent detection and response are powered by experts who identify business risks by proactively hunting for threats and confronting live attacks. Our consultants partner with enterprises and tech challengers to build resilience through evidence-based security advice. With more than 30 years of experience in building technology that meets business objectives, we've built our portfolio to grow with our partners through flexible commercial models.

WithSecure™ Corporation was founded in 1988, and is listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

WithSecure™ media relations
Adam Pilkey
+358406378859




Topic: Press release summary
Source: WithSecure
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

