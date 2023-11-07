Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Monday, 6 November 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AcroMeta Group Limited
Acrometa Group Signs MOU for Sand Concession, Opening New Business Opportunities in the Region
- ACROMETA signs MOU with PT. Swadaya Buana Makmur for the supply of high-grade silica sand from West Kalimantan.
- Up to one million tonnes of supply annually targeted with an estimated open market value of US$39 million[1]

SINGAPORE, Nov 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ACROMETA Group Limited ("ACROMETA", or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), today announced that the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to pursue new business opportunities in Indonesia.

A non-binding non-exclusive MOU was signed between ACROMETA and PT. Swadaya Buana Makmur (“PTSBM”) for the supply of high-grade silica sand from West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Subject to relevant export approvals, a new subsidiary set-up for the proposed business will target to purchase and PTSBM will target to supply an annual offtake of up to 1,000,000 tonnes of Low Iron Silica Sand with a guaranteed quality of at least 99.5% SIO2 at prices and payment terms in line with market conditions. Both parties are set to enter into definitive Offtake/Purchase Agreements with a target for the Newco to commence its first trade by 15 January 2024.

Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng, ACROMETA's Executive Chairman said, “The MOU with PTSBM is a synergistic opportunity given the Group’s deep expertise in specialist engineering services as we seek to broaden the Group’s revenue stream. ACROMETA will continue to capture new business opportunities to grow and create shareholder value for its investors.”

Trend for the demand for high-grade 99.5% purity silica sand is increasing and are used in the manufacture of precision glass instruments, ophthalmic lenses and LCD screens required by many industries such as the biotechnology, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries. In construction, it is the main structural component in several construction products such as flooring, mortars, cement, roofing shingles, and asphalt. The Group is currently speaking with potential international buyers before entering into formal offtake agreements with PTSBM.

[1] Market Prices fluctuate according to prevailing market conditions.

About ACROMETA Group Limited (SGX Stock Code:43F)

ACROMETA (Previously known as ACROMEC Limited) is an established specialist engineering services provider with more than 25 years of experience in the field of controlled environments.

The Group has, over the years, acquired expertise in the design and construction of facilities requiring controlled environments such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities and cleanrooms.

ACROMETA's business is divided into three main business segments: (i) Engineering, procurement, and construction services, specialising in architectural, and mechanical, electrical, and process works within controlled environments; (ii) Maintenance and repair services of facilities and equipment of controlled environments and their supporting infrastructure. (iii) Co-Working Laboratory business; currently operates 6,500 square feet of co-working laboratory space at The German Centre in Singapore, serving SMEs and startups.

The Group mainly serves the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia, and electronics sectors. ACROMETA's customers include hospitals and medical centres, government agencies, research and development companies or agencies, research and development units of multinational corporations, tertiary educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, semiconductor manufacturing companies, and multinational engineering companies.

The Company has been listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange since 2016. For more information, please visit www.acrometa.com.

Media and Analysts Contact:
ACROMETA Group Limited
Ms. Cheah Lai Min
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +65 6415 0574
Email: laimin.cheah@acrometa.com

Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd
Mr. Wayne Koo
Tel: +65 6958 8008 / +65 9338 8166
Email: wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg Email: query@waterbrooks.com.sg

This media release has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange

Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange"), and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Jerry Chua, 138 Robinson Road, #13-02 Oxley Tower, Singapore 068906, jerrychua@evolvecapitalasia.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AcroMeta Group Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

AcroMeta Group Limited
Oct 31, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Acrometa to Focus on Laboratory Construction and Co-Working Laboratory Space Business
Oct 6, 2023 17:30 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA's Life Science Incubator (LSI) Signs Agreement with Ho Bee Land subsidiary to operate Co-Working Laboratory
Aug 15, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
AcroMeta's Laboratory Construction Business Rides on Singapore's Pandemic Readiness Strategy
Apr 6, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Life Science Incubator Signs MOU with a strategic anchor tenant for its planned Brisbane Co-Working Laboratory Space Project
Mar 31, 2023 20:15 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA Signs Sales & Purchase Agreement for Additional 40% of Life Science Incubator
Mar 21, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Acrometa to Expand to Thailand through MOU with Waste Management Company on Construction and Operation of Laboratory
Feb 20, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA Acquires Controlling Stake in Co-Working Lab Space Company Life Science Incubator (LSI)
Feb 1, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA Group Appoints Veteran Investor Mr. Levin Lee as Executive Chairman
Dec 30, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA receives LOA for S$6.1M design and build works from a global clinical research organisation
Apr 22, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA clinches record $31 million contract for semiconductor industry
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       