Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: MorningBaseball / Game On Media Solutions (GOMS)
MorningBaseball and Game On Media Solutions Forge Partnership to Revolutionize the Baseball Streetwear Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - MorningBaseball, a start-up baseball apparel company, has partnered with Game On Media Solutions (GOMS), an innovative media, content and sponsorship representation company, with the goal of transforming the baseball streetwear industry.

MorningBaseball aims to inspire and motivate baseball players worldwide to achieve their dreams and conquer the challenges they face on their journey to the next level. One of the brand’s goals is to highlight and support athletes in prioritizing their mental and physical well-being and finding a healthy balance between their passion for the game and self-motivation. Through their unique apparel designs, the MorningBaseball brand wants to instill a sense of purpose, determination, and perseverance, reminding athletes to wake up, work hard, and dream big in order to accomplish their dreams of making it to the next level.

Cameron Seoane, MorningBaseball Founder, said, “MorningBaseball is a unique streetwear clothing brand in the baseball space that was created with a goal of motivating and impacting players of all ages through stylish off the field apparel. As an ex-college baseball player that dealt with athlete burnout after injury, I understand how important it is to have as many outlets of motivation possible when playing in this incredibly tough sport. MorningBaseball is excited to team up with GOMS to come together and spread our message across the baseball community.”

Jacob Crossley, President of MorningBaseball, emphasized that "MorningBaseball is a call to action for every athlete: prioritize well-being, fuel your passion, and chase your dreams. We are extremely excited to be working with Game On Media Solutions and take MorningBaseball to new heights."

Chuck Bortnick, GOMS Managing Partner, explained, “Game On Media Solutions was built with the goal of partnering with and representing unique content to provide brands with creative and impactful opportunities. MorningBaseball doesn’t just represent a timely brand, MorningBaseball represents the athlete’s journey. GOMS is very excited to be working with Cameron and Jacob on their MorningBaseball journey.”

About MorningBaseball https://morningbaseball.com/

Founded by Cameron Seoane, an ex-college baseball player who experienced the devastating impact of athlete burnout and the struggle with confidence after injury, MorningBaseball was born out of a deep desire to give back to the game and support fellow athletes. With a passion for innovative and motivational streetwear, the company will create a brand that does not only look good but also positively uplifts and encourages athletes to push beyond their limits. (morningbaseball.com)

About Game On Media Solutions https://gameonmediasolutions.com/

Game On Media Solutions (GOMS) is a sponsorship, distribution, and media content representation company with diverse opportunities, focusing on multi-channel marketing sponsorships and sales strategy development for companies and brands. Areas of focus include Sports Marketing and Media, Audio/Video Platforms Sponsorship & Distribution including streaming and podcasts, Product Integration-Film/TV, Multicultural Opportunities- (all platforms) and Cause Marketing opportunities for Brands.

Contacts: 
Chuck Bortnick, Game On Media Solutions, chuck@gameonmediasolutions.com
Cameron Seoane, MorningBaseball, morningbaseballco@gmail.com
Jacob Crossley, MorningBaseball, morningbaseballco@gmail.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MorningBaseball / Game On Media Solutions (GOMS)
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hektar REIT Achieves Historic Success: ESG Performance Rewarded with Dual Gold Accolades at The Edge Malaysia ESG Awards 2023  
Nov 7, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Pajero Selected as Historic Car by the Japan Automotive Hall of Fame  
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 1:34:00 PM
NTT DOCOMO Group Furthers Commitment to Carbon Neutrality by 2040, Targeting Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Across its Supply Chain  
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 12:50:00 PM
Newly developed data infrastructure for accelerating Open Science through industry-university collaboration in Japan  
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 12:25:00 PM
Fujitsu signs agreement with Andalusian Regional Government to advance regional healthcare cybersecurity ecosystem  
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 10:20:00 AM
Flagship logistics and supply chain event - Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) returns  
Nov 7, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce bringing data residency capabilities to Australia, Singapore  
Nov 7, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
MorningBaseball and Game On Media Solutions Forge Partnership to Revolutionize the Baseball Streetwear Industry  
Nov 7, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Acrometa Group Signs MOU for Sand Concession, Opening New Business Opportunities in the Region  
Nov 6, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
UNIQLO Creates Over 1,000-Square-Meter 'LifeScape' Booth for China International Import Expo 2023   
Nov 6, 2023 17:40 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       