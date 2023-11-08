

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today its strategic partnership with Sun Corporation to bring its suite of cyber threat intelligence solutions to enterprises throughout Asia. Through this partnership, the two companies will enable customers to operationalize Cybersixgill's market-leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI), proactively prioritize and manage the threats targeting their organization, and bolster their cybersecurity posture. About Cybersixgill Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo. About Sun Corporation SUN CORPORATION's technological capabilities, which have been passed down from generation to generation since the company's foundation in 1971, have developed along with the history of the entertainment-related business. The company develops and sells products, services, and solutions that are useful for the safety and security of society while providing diverse content to fit different lifestyles and values. More information can be found at https://www.sun-denshi.co.jp/. Media Contacts: Cybersixgill North America

Liz Youngs, Trier and Company for Cybersixgill, Mobile: 1+843-412-6327, Email: lizyoungs@triercompany.com Cybersixgill Israel

Ayelet Elani for Cybersixgill, Mobile: Israel 972-54-6242458, Email: Ayelet@davidmalits.com





