Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 09:59 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: PureTalk AI / Plato AI
PureTalk AI Collaborates with Plato AI to Launch Innovative WebApp Empowering Conversational AI

New York, NY, Nov 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Puretalk AI, a leading provider of advanced conversational AI solutions, is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with Plato, a pioneer in machine learning and AI technology. Together, they are launching a cutting-edge website Widget designed to revolutionize the way websites engage with visitors. This groundbreaking widget, which leverages Puretalk AI's machine learning capabilities and humanized Text-to-Speech (TTS+) technology, will transform static websites into interactive, conversational platforms.

The new website Widget, aptly named "Socrates," has been engineered to dynamically learn and adapt to each website's unique content, providing an unparalleled level of conversational AI engagement. It empowers website owners to enhance the user experience by enabling real-time, human-like interactions with their visitors.

Key Features of Socrates:

Adaptive Learning: Socrates learns the website's content and adapts to its tone and style over time, ensuring that every conversation is tailored to the site's personality.Real-Time Interaction: Visitors can engage in meaningful conversations with the website, receiving instant responses to queries, guidance, and more.Humanized TTS+: Powered by Puretalk AI's TTS+ technology, Socrates provides a natural and lifelike voice for a seamless conversational experience.Easy Integration: Installation is simple, with a user-friendly WordPress widget that requires no advanced technical knowledge.

"We are excited to partner with Plato to introduce Socrates to the developer community and beyond. This widget empowers website owners to create interactive, human-like conversations with their visitors, resulting in a richer and more engaging user experience," said Evan Sirlin, CEO of Puretalk AI.

“We feel the opportunity to engage with over 10M+ Developers and 300M+ sites gives us a unique advantage in terms of our deployment strategy. The product drives a new level of authentic, value-driven engagements and allows us to engage with networks like Automattic and Shopify seamlessly.”

Socrates is set to disrupt the way websites interact with their audiences, providing a dynamic and conversational experience that will keep visitors engaged and informed. It is a testament to the power of AI technology when combined with innovation and expertise.  The original release will be in English with more languages to follow soon. The product is currently in private beta and is scheduled for release in Q124.

About Puretalk AI:  https://Puretalk.ai

Puretalk AI is a leading provider of conversational AI solutions, dedicated to enhancing customer experiences through the power of artificial intelligence. Their TTS+ technology offers a humanized voice for a more natural and engaging interaction.  Puretalk AI is the Voice of AI®.

About Plato AI: https://PlatoAistream.com

Plato AI is at the forefront of machine learning and AI technology, creating innovative solutions that transform how businesses engage with their audience. They specialize in advanced learning algorithms and AI-driven products.

For press inquiries and media interviews, please contact:

Bryan Feinberg
CEO
Plato / Amplifi
zephyr@platodata.io

Evan Sirlin
PureTalk.ai
evan@puretalk.ai




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PureTalk AI / Plato AI
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
"Immutable Puppet - Workshop on the Preservation and Revitalization of Glove Puppetry" Successfully Held in Beijing  
Nov 8, 2023 13:50 HKT/SGT
MHI Completes Delivery of Compact CO2 Capture System CO2MPACT to NGK Insulators  
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 12:55:00 PM
Nasdaq-Listed AGAPE Forges Ahead with Sustainable Energy Business  
Nov 8, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Cybersixgill Partners with Sun Corporation to Deliver Curated, Contextual Cyber Threat Intelligence to Asian Enterprises  
Nov 8, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa Enhances its Wellness Treatments at Spa IZUMI  
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:00:00 AM
PureTalk AI Collaborates with Plato AI to Launch Innovative WebApp Empowering Conversational AI  
Nov 8, 2023 09:59 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit: Common Wealth's Mission Attracts Key Investments  
Nov 8, 2023 09:13 HKT/SGT
WBS Dubai: Crafting Tomorrow's Digital Landscape  
Nov 8, 2023 08:09 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp Sets New Records in Exploration at Hat Polymetallic Deposit  
Nov 7, 2023 22:29 HKT/SGT
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil  
Nov 7, 2023 21:59 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       