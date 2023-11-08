Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 13:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
"Immutable Puppet - Workshop on the Preservation and Revitalization of Glove Puppetry" Successfully Held in Beijing

HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On November 4, 2023, the "Immutable Puppet - Preservation and Revitalization of Glove Puppetry" exhibition and cultural exchange workshop, organized by Beijing ProBono Foundation's Next Wave Project Fund, took place in Beijing.­­­

This event was conceived and initiated by Lin Cuiran, a student from Beijing No.8 High School Sino-American Program, and was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Lin Chengmeng, one of the sixth batch of municipal-level inheritors of intangible cultural heritage in Zhangzhou City, and Cai Wenwei, the founder of ShengYu Glove Puppetry.

The photo of Exchange activity

Embracing Cultural Roots in the New Generation - The Finest Form of "Heritage"

At the outset of the event, Lin Cuiran warmly welcomed the attendees and guests, sharing her motivation for organizing the workshop. She aimed to share her hometown Quanzhou's unique culture with a wider audience, enabling people to experience the allure of traditional culture and continue its legacy. Safeguarding and passing down intangible cultural heritage is a complex and time-consuming task, and a long-term task of fusion of tradition and modernity. Lin's goal was to infuse traditional culture with fresh vigor and vitality through innovative dissemination and inheritance methods. By doing so, she aimed to raise public awareness of intangible cultural heritage preservation and delve deeper into the essence, originality, and inherent charm of glove puppetry. The event was designed to expand the influence and reach of glove puppetry.

Curator - Lin Cuiran, International Department of Beijing No. 8 Middle School

The event featured Cai Wenwei, or ShuDa, the founder of ShengYu Glove Puppetry, who explained the "Origins of Taiwanese Glove Puppetry" using Taiwanese puppets. Additionally, Lin Chengmeng, one of the sixth batch municipal-level inheritors of intangible cultural heritage in Zhangzhou City and a teacher at the Zhangzhou Glove Puppetry Heritage Protection Center, elucidated the "Process of Creating Puppet Heads in Zhangzhou Glove Puppetry" for the audience. Lin's vivid presentation transported the audience to the world of Zhangzhou Glove Puppetry, a thousand miles away from Beijing, offering them a tangible experience of the intersection between traditional glove puppetry and contemporary reality and opening new horizons for the dissemination of intangible cultural heritage.

CAI Wenwei (second from left), Lin Cheng Meng (third from right), Fengyun She-Shan Shan (second from right)

"Expressing" Tradition through Cosplay - Embracing "Integration" in the Modern Era

While reinforcing the dissemination of information about intangible cultural heritage through traditional methods, Lin Cuiran actively explored the aesthetic appeal of such heritage. Leveraging advanced media science and technology, she sought to enhance its influence and dissemination effects, aiming to win the hearts of a broader audience.

To achieve this, she invited the leader of FengYunShe, a modern society deeply passionate about glove puppetry, to participate in the event. FengYunShe seamlessly blended second-dimensional culture cosplay with glove puppetry, bringing puppets to life through dynamic real-life portrayals. This approach infused the puppets with vitality, allowing the audience to intimately experience the distinct characteristics of glove puppetry characters. Intangible cultural heritage is steeped in tradition, while animation technology and visual effects epitomize modernity. The creative fusion of these elements resulted in a traditional yet contemporary expression, merging the traditional nostalgic ambiance with the visual impact of real-life 4D performances and fostering cultural exchange between old and new traditions.

Following hours of discussion and exchange, the audience gained profound insights into the intangible cultural heritage of glove puppetry while forging lasting friendships. As the curator, Lin Cuiran expressed her hope for more young individuals to join the endeavor of preserving and innovating intangible cultural heritage. With a dedicated approach to selection and innovation, they can collectively perpetuate China's enduring classics, ensuring that the public comprehends, accepts, and cherishes glove puppetry as a valuable intangible cultural heritage.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
"Immutable Puppet - Workshop on the Preservation and Revitalization of Glove Puppetry" Successfully Held in Beijing  
Nov 8, 2023 13:50 HKT/SGT
MHI Completes Delivery of Compact CO2 Capture System CO2MPACT to NGK Insulators  
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 12:55:00 PM
Nasdaq-Listed AGAPE Forges Ahead with Sustainable Energy Business  
Nov 8, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Cybersixgill Partners with Sun Corporation to Deliver Curated, Contextual Cyber Threat Intelligence to Asian Enterprises  
Nov 8, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa Enhances its Wellness Treatments at Spa IZUMI  
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:00:00 AM
PureTalk AI Collaborates with Plato AI to Launch Innovative WebApp Empowering Conversational AI  
Nov 8, 2023 09:59 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit: Common Wealth's Mission Attracts Key Investments  
Nov 8, 2023 09:13 HKT/SGT
WBS Dubai: Crafting Tomorrow's Digital Landscape  
Nov 8, 2023 08:09 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp Sets New Records in Exploration at Hat Polymetallic Deposit  
Nov 7, 2023 22:29 HKT/SGT
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil  
Nov 7, 2023 21:59 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       