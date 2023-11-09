Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 9, 2023
Thursday, 9 November 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Inspire Veterinary Partners
Kimball Carr, CEO of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc., is Featured in an Interview With SmallCapsDaily
CEO Kimball Carr Shares Vision for Expanding Veterinary Care Network and Providing Opportunities for Equity in the Industry

NEW YORK, Nov 9, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - Inspire Veterinary Partners (Nasdaq:IVP), is pleased to announce its CEO, Kimball Carr, recently conducted an interview with SmallCapsDaily discussing the Company's innovative approach to veterinary care, its strategic acquisition model, and its commitment to creating an equitable environment for veterinary professionals. During the interview, Mr. Carr shed light on Inspire's growth strategy, which includes expanding its network of hospitals, diversifying into new areas of the veterinary industry, and leveraging technology.

To read the full interview visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/smallcaps-daily-sits-down-with-inspire-veterinary-partners-inc-ceo-kimball-carr

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.:

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including mixed animal facilities, critical and emergency care, and other specialty services such as equine, in additional locations.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Contact Information
SmallCapsDaily
info@smallcapsdaily.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Inspire Veterinary Partners

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Nissin Foods Announces 2023 Q3 Financial Results  
Nov 9, 2023 12:45 HKT/SGT
Yazaki Corporation and NEC use AI to automatically develop operation plans for multiple robots  
Thursday, November 9, 2023 12:27:00 PM
Kagome, NEC and DXAS introduce agricultural ICT platform "CropScope" to tomato field in northern Italy, saving water and increasing yield  
Thursday, November 9, 2023 11:15:00 AM
PureTalk AI Collaborates with Plato AI to Launch Innovative WebApp Empowering Conversational AI  
Nov 9, 2023 09:59 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu develops world's first technology for real time CPU and GPU processing optimization to address global GPU shortage  
Thursday, November 9, 2023 9:31:00 AM
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 September 2023  
Nov 9, 2023 09:05 HKT/SGT
Hon'ble MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Joins India's Most Impactful Tech Event - DATE (Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo)  
Nov 9, 2023 08:25 HKT/SGT
Kimball Carr, CEO of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc., is Featured in an Interview With SmallCapsDaily  
Nov 9, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
Atlas Lithium Secures US$ 20,000,000 Investment from Lithium Investors Including Lead Advisor Martin Rowley  
Nov 8, 2023 20:39 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens today  
Nov 8, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE)
23  -  24   November
New Delhi, India
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       