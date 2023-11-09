

NEW YORK, Nov 9, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - Inspire Veterinary Partners (Nasdaq:IVP), is pleased to announce its CEO, Kimball Carr, recently conducted an interview with SmallCapsDaily discussing the Company's innovative approach to veterinary care, its strategic acquisition model, and its commitment to creating an equitable environment for veterinary professionals. During the interview, Mr. Carr shed light on Inspire's growth strategy, which includes expanding its network of hospitals, diversifying into new areas of the veterinary industry, and leveraging technology. To read the full interview visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/smallcaps-daily-sits-down-with-inspire-veterinary-partners-inc-ceo-kimball-carr About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.: Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including mixed animal facilities, critical and emergency care, and other specialty services such as equine, in additional locations. For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com. Contact Information

