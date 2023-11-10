

TOKYO, Nov 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd., a leader in information technology (IT) and wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is celebrating the successful installation and delivery of a Real-Time Industrial Waste Tracking System to support efficient waste management in Thailand’s industrial estates. This system, designed in collaboration with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), gives IEAT the ability to track, monitor and manage the movement of industrial waste from source to disposal, thereby reducing the risk of illegal waste disposal and ensuring the safety of the environment and the public. It also aligns with the "Polluter Pays Principle" adopted recently by the Ministry of Industry on the management of unused materials and waste. The legislation came into effect on November 1, 2023, and penalizes offenders for non-compliance. Mr. Ichiro Kurihara, President, NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd., said, "NEC designed a comprehensive structure and system to support both public and private industrial sectors. This system, utilizing cutting-edge technology and NEC's expertise in creating efficient and sustainable waste management systems, enables efficient management and tracking of industrial waste and by-products. This also aligns with Thailand's industrial development goals, which are detailed in the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) concept*. "Caring for our planet and ensuring a sustainable future for all is at the forefront of our minds, which is why we are proud to support IEAT’s efforts to protect human health and the environment. Through co-creating with our customers and partners, we believe we can make a significant contribution to creating a better world for everyone," he added. In building this waste tracking system, NEC leveraged its technological expertise and vast experiences in supporting multiple industries and methods for environmental management. The system incorporates real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities to prevent illegal waste disposal. It is designed to ensure compliance with regulations, support accurate data management and allow regulators to better plan ahead. Associate Professor Dr. Veeris Ammarapala, Governor, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, revealed that the organization has been developing a real-time industrial waste tracking system since 2019. "This initiative was first introduced in the Northern Industrial Estate to allow the authorities to monitor and inspect the disposal of industrial waste, and prevent illegal waste dumping between the source to the waste disposal site and to protect the health of those living in such areas. This project aims to build public confidence and promote sustainable coexistence between industries and communities. This aligns with the latest regulations from the Ministry of Industry, which came into effect on November 1, 2023, that addresses the management of waste materials that are no longer in use." Currently, the initiative is in its second phase and has expanded to cover all 14 industrial estates. In July 2023, additional features were added to display data, including the weight of waste transported and the weight of waste with registration labels, comprehensively enhancing the monitoring and inspection process. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Veeris added, "NEC’s Real-Time Industrial Waste Tracking System that IEAT is using will further enhance the efficiency of waste tracking and reduce the rate of illegal waste disposal. This will contribute to a cleaner industrial landscape, promote the new era of the BCG Economy, and progress towards achieving a Carbon-Neutral environment for the world." (*)https://www.bcg.in.th/eng/background/ About NEC Corporation NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





