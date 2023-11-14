

SINGAPORE, Nov 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire (https://www.novationwire.com/), a leading press release distribution company, has announced the launch of its proprietary AI-powered editing tool designed to boost press release performance. Dubbed AI-EDITOR, the artificial intelligence assistant leverages natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to rewrite press releases for improved readability, engagement and search engine optimization. "We are thrilled to introduce AI-EDITOR to revolutionize press release creation and distribution," said Eric Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Novationwire. "This AI editor takes our service to the next level by automating the editing process to strengthen press release quality and outcomes. Communications professionals can now craft highly persuasive and optimized content in a fraction of the time." AI-EDITOR utilizes advanced linguistic analysis to transform draft press releases into clearer, more succinct and engaging narratives. The AI assistant identifies verbosity, eliminates redundancy and simplifies complex language to produce press releases that achieve business communication objectives more effectively. "AI-EDITOR doesn't just fix grammar and spelling errors, it analyzes tone, structure and readability at a very advanced level," explained Lee. "It provides suggestions to improve flow, reduce word count, vary sentence length and enhance the overall impact of the press release distribution." The AI-EDITOR editing tool also optimizes press releases for search engine visibility by highlighting valuable keywords and seamlessly integrating them within content. This boosts discoverability and helps drive more qualified traffic to the press release. Lee added, "We built AI-EDITOR with a deep understanding of what journalists and readers want to see in a press release. Our AI assistant recommends changes to grab attention fast and deliver key messages clearly, resulting in higher pick-up rates." Novationwire conducted extensive training of its algorithms on millions of press release examples to ensure AI-EDITOR produces human-quality edits automatically. The company plans to continually expand the capabilities of its AI editor and extend its use for other corporate communications purposes like social media posts, newsletters, web copy and more. "The launch of AI-EDITOR ushers in a new era of AI-enabled efficiency for public relations and marketing teams everywhere," said Lee. "We are excited to deliver this groundbreaking innovation to supercharge communications for our clients and partners worldwide." To experience the power of AI-EDITOR, sign up for a free trial at Novationwire.com. About Novationwire Novationwire is a leading press release distribution service providing businesses access to global media networks. Through targeted distribution and local expertise, Novationwire enables organizations to connect with audiences worldwide. Novationwire's services include press release distribution, regulatory disclosure filing, multimedia, consulting, translations and more. For more information, visit their website. Media Contact

