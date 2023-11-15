

Singapore/Munich, Nov 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Over 7,300 participants from more than 60 countries attended the inaugural transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia, with resilient supply chains, sustainability and digitalization were the dominant themes at this first transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia, which took place in Singapore from 1 to 3 November 2023. Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany, and China were represented with official country pavilions. During more than 50 conference sessions covering current industry topics, visitors had the opportunity to gain insight into industry trends. The participation of 135 exhibitors from 23 countries and over 7,300 industry professionals at the first transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia reflects the great economic potential of the region. Key factors include the advantageous geographical location, growing consumer demand and the desire of numerous companies to diversify their production and supply chains. "The positive response to the inaugural transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia shows the enormous interest in the Southeast Asian logistics market and is a confirmation of the decision to expand the transport logistic cluster to this region. The trade fair offered decision-makers an efficient and practical platform for exchanging ideas in person and establishing and expanding business relationships," says Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia, Messe München Regional HQ, Singapore. Ravishankar Mirle, Vice President Cargo Commercial Operations, Far East & Australasia from Emirates SkyCargo, also confirms this impression: "I think it has been a very good experience for the last three days. We have had some action-packed activities, and it has been an opportune moment for the logistics ecosystem to convene together. We have been at the time where we’re just coming out of Covid, the production and distribution hubs in the region have been changing. It has been an opportune moment for us to meet our business partners, our customers, our clients – to share insights, share best practices, and to plan for the future." As an integral part of transport logistic Southeast Asia, air cargo Southeast Asia also brought together the entire air cargo industry in Singapore. In addition to the exhibition of leading international and regional companies such as Boeing, Emirates SkyCargo, Singapore Airlines, United Cargo, Jettainer, Garuda Indonesia, MAS Kargo, Vietjet Cargo and ACL Airshop, the conference program included, for example, a panel discussion on "Building resilient and reliable airfreight solutions for high-tech cargo". During this session, experts from DB Schenker, Changi Airport and Etihad Cargo gave the audience insights into their corporate strategies. Conference programs deal with trend topics The conference program at transport logistic Southeast Asia comprised around 50 accompanying events on two stages, providing a platform for the latest industry trends and discussions. Among the highlights of the program were the sessions on the Southeast Asian countries of Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia: The experts explored the extent to which diversification strategies have impacted Southeast Asian production locations and their supply chains and clearly illustrated the potential in the region. During the "Germany: Logistics from Germany - Logistics for The Future" presentation at country-focused Germany sessions, hosted by Your German Logistics (YGL), companies like BlueBox Systems, PRIOjet Logistics, and Logwin Air + Ocean International discussed technical innovations and the reliability of supply chains between Asia and Europe. On the Exhibitor Stage, companies from logistics, sea and air freight, such as DHL, dnata, Gebrüder Weiss, Incheon International Airport and Singapore Airlines, provided practical insights into their sustainability and digitalization strategies, among other things. At the same time, the special conference on Project Cargo offered up-to-date information on trends, challenges and opportunities in the general cargo and heavy lift sector in Southeast Asia. “I think it was a great conference, for us it was wonderful because it was very effective and impactful. We did get a chance to meet a lot of shippers, airlines and supply chain enthusiasts. Especially because Messe München originates from Germany, we did have a lot of leverage out of exposure into the European market, and Wiz as a company is definitely looking at Europe as the next step in terms of our expansion. There was also a lot of emphasis on digital transformation, which is of course something on which Wiz bases its expansion on. From that perspective, it did makes sense, and it was a great conference. Congratulations to Messe München!” summarizes Bipin Chinnappa, CCO – APAC & Head – Global Accounts of Wiz Logtec Solutions. The next transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia will take place from 29 to 31 October 2025 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://transportlogisticsea.com/. About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd A full subsidiary of Messe MuÌˆnchen GmbH, MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of Messe München’s world leading brands to the Southeast Asia market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd. transport logistic exhibitionsThe international industry network of transport logistic exhibitions consists of twelve events. In addition to the leading international trade fair transport logistic in Munich, transport logistic China is held every two years, alternating with it in Shanghai, China. In Turkey, Messe München and EKO Fair Limited organize the logitrans International Transport Logistics Exhibition in Istanbul every year. Messe München is organizing transport logistic Americas, which will be held every two years in Americas started in 2022. In November 2023, transport logistic Southeast Asia took place in Singapore for the first time. At all trade fairs, the air cargo sector plays an essential role. As part of transport logistic in Munich, air cargo Europe is the world's largest air cargo trade fair, while air cargo China is the leading event in Asia, in addition, air cargo Southeast Asia is focusing on this segment in Singapore. air cargo India and air cargo Africa are independent trade fairs for the industry. About Messe München Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Turkey. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe München has a truly global presence.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)

Sectors: Trade Shows, Transport & Logistics

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

