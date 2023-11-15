

SINGAPORE, Nov 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire (https://www.novationwire.com), an industry leader in press release distribution services, announced today the success of its AI-Branding-Leverage (ABL) platform in helping companies efficiently distribute press releases and earn media mentions. ABL utilizes AI technology to streamline every aspect of the press release process, from strategizing and creating optimized content to targeted media pitching and monitoring. Since launching the platform in 2023, Novationwire has helped hundreds of clients secure features in major publications like Allure, Bloomberg, CNET and The New York Post. "Earning media coverage has always been a struggle for small and midsize businesses with limited resources and know-how," said Novationwire CMO Eric Lee. "Our AI-driven ABL platform levels the playing field by handling the heavy lifting of press release distribution, allowing our clients to get their message in front of exactly the right journalists and outlets." Key features of Novationwire's ABL highlighted by Lee include: - AI-powered content creation based on clients' unique goals, key messages and target audiences. - Automated press release distribution across Novationwire's vast media database. - Custom AI media list building and pitching to ensure relevancy. - Ongoing media monitoring and real-time alerts when clients earn coverage. - Access to an online media room to store assets and track campaign analytics. This integrated suite of brand journalism services has been a game-changer for Novationwire customers seeking an edge in competitive markets. The platform's efficiency and precision have allowed users of all sizes to punch above their weight. "In today's crowded marketplace, earned media exposure is more important than ever," Lee emphasized. "With ABL, we've made press release distribution easy and effective so companies can build credibility and stand out from the pack." Novationwire plans to continue enhancing ABL by incorporating insights from its growing client base. "We're committed to constantly improving and iterating on our AI technology to deliver the best possible results," said Lee. "The next stage of our platform will provide an even bigger advantage as users work to grow their brands." About Novationwire Novationwire is a media technology company that provides press release distribution, media databases, monitoring and analytics to execute integrated brand journalism campaigns. Through its AI-driven platform, Novationwire is dedicated to making press release distribution easy, efficient and effective for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit Novationwire.com. Media Contact Brand: Novationwire Contact: Eric Lee Email: support@novationwire.com Website: https://www.novationwire.com





