

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 7th ASEAN Ceramic 2023 is set to take place from November 28-30, 2023, at the International Centre for Exhibition (I.C.E.) in Hanoi, Vietnam. The event is organized by Messe München, a leading international trade fair organizer, and is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world. Co-organized with the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association, in collaboration with consultants Asian Exhibition Services (AES) Ltd. The three day event is endorsed by Ministry of Construction of Vietnam (MOC) and the Ceramic Industry Club of ASEAN (CICA) and supported by international and domestic government trade and associations, including the Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics (ACIMAC), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Building Materials Sub-Council, Gangneung Science & Industry Promotion Agency, Korea Fine Ceramics Association (KCFA), Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA), Vietnam Consumer Ceramic Association (VCCA), Vietnam Association for Building Materials (VABM), and Vietnam Institute for Building Materials (VIBM). Vietnam, 10 November 2023 – ASEAN Ceramics, Southeast Asia’s leading international exhibition of machinery, technology and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay, bricks and advanced ceramics, will open its doors on Tuesday, 28 November in Hanoi. The conference program features over 30+ conference sessions and panel discussions presented by the leading industry experts from across the globe to address the industry’s key challenges, formulate innovative solutions and collaborate on the future of ceramic manufacturing in this region. ASEAN Ceramics Vietnam, known as the central hub in the ASEAN region, is celebrating its biggest event ever with an expected 3,000 ceramic professionals, industry's top buyers and investment decision-makers from more than 30 countries around the world visiting the fair. Sponsorships include ACIMAC - Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics, IZAWA PIGMENT CO., LTD and Heraeus Tokmak Kiymetli Mad.San.A.S, the upcoming edition of ASEAN Ceramics 2023 is expected to bring together a spectacular reunion of the ceramic industry sector. The 2023 trade fair exhibitors include national and international industry giants – SACMI, SYSTEM CERAMICS, Aokerola Group (USA) LLC, Behn Meyer, Rock Team, VITIS JSC, TQT, 3DCERAM SINTO, Neptune Industries Limited, PCL Ceramics, JD-TECH Adroit Group, Kemei and Sedlecký Kaolin, A.S. The exhibition show will feature international exhibitors from – USA, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Peru, Turkey, Australia, India, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and China. The ACIMAC, CCPIT, KFCA will support the exhibition with Italian, China and Korea Pavilion. “We have great pleasure in welcoming leading ceramic experts, top manufacturers and suppliers representing all aspects of the ceramics industry from all around the globe to this latest and largest edition of ASEAN Ceramics”, said Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Messe München GmbH. “This year’s event will provide attendees invaluable opportunities to discover the latest product innovations and techniques in the industry through inspiring curated content, networking opportunities, and agenda setting initiatives”. “In recent ten years, Vietnam ceramic industry has been developing rapidly, becoming one of the biggest ceramic producing countries in the world, become an attractive destination for suppliers of ceramic machinery and equipment, raw materials”, said Mr. Dinh Quang Huy, Chairman of Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA). “ASEAN Ceramics 2023 in Hanoi Vietnam this year is a very good platform to connect industry leaders, business owners, decision makers, customers, distributors and agents, consultants, contractors, potential partners in the ceramic manufacturing industry”. Apart from the exhibition area, ASEAN Ceramics offers valuable first-hand know-how. The trade fair includes several side events to offer visitors a holistic experience of current technologies, and trending developments in the market. ASEAN Ceramics Factory Tour Visits are hosted by Hao Canh Porcelain Production and Trading Company Limited, Long Hau Ceramics, and Viglacera Thai Binh, the biggest ceramic manufacturers from Vietnam will also be highlighting their success at the manufacturer’s gallery. The Department of Silicate Materials Technology, School of Chemistry and Life Sciences, Hanoi University of Science and Technology have partnered with ASEAN Ceramics to launch the Ceramic Job and Education Fair. Major manufacturing companies from Bat Trang Village will showcase a live-demo pottery using clay from our famous invited artists. Conference Program from the Top Industry Experts The ASEAN Ceramics Conference will take place on 28 – 30 November in parallel to the with the trade fair. The conference program features over 30 conference sessions and product highlights presented by national and international experts from ceramic sector across the globe to report on the latest topics under the theme: Building a Sustainable Future, Green Innovation and Production Efficiency through Digitalization, Automation, Alternative Fuels, Energy Recovery, and Losses & Waste Reduction which will underscores the industry's commitment to sustainability and technological progress. Vietnam's Ceramic and Building Materials Industry Towards Sustainable Development On November 29th, a seminar organized by the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA) will provide insights from building ceramic industry, outstanding research achievements in the field of ceramics, industrial glass-ceramic industry, ceramic slabs in interior decoration, to changes in the Vietnamese (TCVN) and ISO standards system and technological improvements in brick production. Various ceramic applications and marketable product innovation are to be presented at the event include: Digitalization: Focus on Glazing Line - System Ceramics, Italy

Zero-Impact Ceramics Production Processes – SACMI, Italy

Shaping Technical Ceramics with 3D Printing Technologies, State of Art – 3DCeram, France

Utilizing Technological Innovation to Achieve Energy Conservation and Clean Combustion - Foshan City Welkin Technology, China About Messe Muenchen GmbH Messe Muenchen GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and new technologies. Every year, Messe Muenchen organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets. About MMI Asia Pte Ltd MMI Asia is a full subsidiary of Messe München GMBH (MMG) established in 1992 and one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMG to promote global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe München fairs worldwide. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. About Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA) Vietnam Building Ceramic Association is a professional organization, non-governmental, voluntary, established under Decision No. 41/1999 / QD - BTCCBCP dated 04-10-1999 of the Minister, Head of the Organizing Committee Government personnel. Currently VIBCA includes around 100 members are enterprises of different economic sectors, operating mainly in the field of building ceramics, including the associate members are research institutions, investment consulting, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. VIBCA is a member of the Association of Asean Ceramics Industry CICA and intimate relationship with the Association Ceramics of countries in Asean and in the world. Contact: MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. Joey Ng – 65 9734 7946

Marketing Executive

joey@mmiasia.com.sg Vietnam Building Ceramic Association

Ms Vu Thi Kim Dung - 84 915114000

Chief of Foreign Affairs

vibcaoffice@gmail.com





