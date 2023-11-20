Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 20, 2023
Monday, 20 November 2023, 14:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Exito
Digital Transformation Summit India Announces The Top 100 Digital Leaders In India

MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Digital Transformation Summit, India, a premier event at the forefront of technological innovation, is thrilled to unveil DT 100, a prestigious initiative that recognises the remarkable achievements of technology leaders in India.

Organized by Exito Media Concepts, DT 100 aims to honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions to advancing technology in the region.

Representing a diverse array of sectors, each leader has displayed exceptional prowess in leveraging technology to drive transformative changes within their respective domains, playing a crucial role in shaping the digital landscape of India.

The DT 100 felicitation will take place at the Digital Transformation Summit in Mumbai on the 6th of December. The event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, tech visionaries, and innovators from across the country, providing a platform for networking and knowledge exchange.

As we eagerly anticipate the Digital Transformation Summit, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 100 leaders who are paving the way for a digitally empowered future.

Here is the esteemed DT 100 list:

  1. Haryyaksha Ghosh - Chief Data Officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.
  2. Swapnil Rajepawar - IT & Digital Pro. Head ,SACG Capsules Pvt. Ltd.
  3. Swapnil Rajepawar - Head of Analytics, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited
  4. Dinesh Agrawalla - Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF)
  5. Kamalesh Tripathi - Head IT Infrastructure, Ageas Federal Life Insurance
  6. Ramkrishna Shivchandra Mishra - Head - IT Applications, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd
  7. G Radhakrishna Pillai - Chief Information Officer, Agilus Diagnostics Ltd
  8. Bijender Kumar M - Sr. General Manager & Chief Information Security Officer, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
  9. Mohanachandran - Head-IT,Maharashtra, Apollo Hospitals
  10. Sarfaraz Miller - Head - Information Technology, Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd.
  11. Shabbir Badra - Vice President Information Technology, Apraava Energy
  12. Bhushan Deshpande - Chief Information Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India
  13. Balram Choudhary - CISO, ASK Investment managers ltd
  14. Saumil Purani - Vice President Information Technology, Axis Bank
  15. Subodh Rane - Senior Vice President of Technology, Axis Bank
  16. Rajneesh Srivastava - Vice President - Information Technology, Axis Bank.
  17. Milind Korgaonkar  - Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer ,Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
  18. Sanjay Kumar Tripathi - Head of Information Technology, Bestseller India
  19. Bhaskar Rao - Chief Information Security Officer, Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Limited
  20. Parag Jain - CIO-Head of CIB Global Banking and Shared Services Transversal IT, BNP Paribas
  21. Pankaj Srivastava - Head - IT, Brookfield Renewable
  22. Allauddin Mohamad - Global Head - Information Technology, Camlin Fine Sciences
  23. Vishal Bhatia - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Canara Bank
  24. Kamal Sharma - Senior Director, Carrier Technologies India Limited
  25. Prateek Shirod - Head IT & Digital, CEAT Tyres Limited
  26. Dr. Jitendra Panchal - Sr. Vice President - Technology, Central Depository Services (India) Limited
  27. Boman Nakra - Chief Information Officer, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
  28. Rajnish Gurchale - Head IT - Applications, D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd
  29. Suresh Nadar - Group CIO, Dr. Batras Group of Companies
  30. Shreevar Narayan - Chief Technology Officer, ecofy
  31. Deepa Duraisamy - Vice President, Head - Data, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance
  32. Kamlesh Jain - Global CIO, EPL Limited
  33. Subhash Shelke - Corporate CIO - Head of SAP & Applications, Essar Group
  34. Sivakumar Nandipati - Chief Digital Officer, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
  35. Tejas Maniar - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Fino Payments Bank Ltd
  36. Ashok Tiwari - Chief Information Officer, Finolex Cables Ltd
  37. Johnson David - Chief Technology Officer, Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt. Ltd
  38. Vikram P Arora - Chief Information Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited
  39. Vinay Morje - Vice President - Head of Digital Transformation, Grasim Industries Limited | Pulp & Fibre
  40. Dilip Lakkireddy  - Head IT Infrastructure & Information Security, Green Ply Industries Limited.
  41. Nagraj Rao - Director Of Information Technology, Hatwari Automation LLP
  42. Tejasvi Addagada - Senior Vice President, Head- Enterprise Data Management, Data Office, HDFC Bank
  43. Ayan De - Head - Enterprise Technology, HDFC Life
  44. John Rajesh P - Head - Digital Applications Technology, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd
  45. Sankaranarayanan Raghavan - Chief Technology and Data Officer, IndiaFirst Life
  46. Prasad Patkar - Head Of Information Security, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited
  47. Meheriar Patel - Group Chief Information Officer, Jeena & Company
  48. Krushna Sahoo - Director of Information Technology, JM Financial Services Ltd.
  49. Manish Kumar Singh - Regional IT Director - Janssen AsPAC Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson
  50. G.Venkateshwaran - Vice President - IT & Digital Solutions, Jsw Steel Limited, Mumbai
  51. Gaurav Kushwaha - Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO), Jubilant Ingrevia Limited
  52. Melwyn Rebeiro - Director-Head IT GRC,Regional CISO & DPO, Julius Baer
  53. Saugata Basu - Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Kalpataru Group
  54. Pradipta Patro - Head IT & GCISO, KEC International Limited (An RPG Group Company)
  55. Rahul Kumar Verma - Associate Director of Information Technology, Kenvue
  56. Srinivasan Raman - Chief Information Officer, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
  57. Suhail Siddiqui - Head - IT Corporate Functions, L&T Finance
  58. Mathur Vadadoriya - Chief Technology Officer, LKP Securities Ltd
  59. Dilip Mishra - Senior Vice President, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd.
  60. Mayuresh Purandare - Head IT - Infrastructure & Security, Marico Industries Private Limited
  61. Anand Pratap Tomar - Chief Information Officer (CIO), McDonalds India (HRPL)
  62. Rajgopal Nayak  - Chief Technology Officer, Metro Brands Limited
  63. Dr.Rajendran N - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
  64. Lalit Wadhwani - Chief Information Officer, Mumbai Newsbox Pvt. Ltd.
  65. Vijayraj Bhosale - Head IT & CISO, National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd.
  66. Arpanarghya Saha - Chief Digital Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
  67. Narendra Addagatla - AVP- IT Infrastructure, Nirmal Bang
  68. Satyajit Mozar - Chief Information Officer, OmniActive Health Technologies Limited
  69. Sudip Mazumder - Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd
  70. Dhaval V Pandya  - Corporate Chief Information Officer (CIO), Piramal Enterprises Limited
  71. Sumit Garg - Global CIO - Piramal Pharma Solutions, Piramal Pharma
  72. Tejas Shah  - Head IT Infra/ Apps, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
  73. Rupesh Nirgude - Chief Information and Digital Officer, Prism Johnson Limited
  74. Jitesh Save - General Manager - IT, Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd
  75. Dr. Amrut Urkude - Chief Information Officer, Reliance Polyester Limited
  76. Joji Joseph - Asst Vice President - Information Technology, Reliance Power
  77. Kiran Komatla - Group CTO, Restaurant Brands Asia
  78. Rajkumar Ayyella - Chief Information Officer, RPG Group(KEC International Limited)
  79. Linumon Thomas - Digital Leader, Sanofi
  80. Sourabh Surendranath - Chief Digital Officer, SBI Securities
  81. Durgesh Mankar - AVP & CISO - Sodexo SVC India Pvt. Ltd.
  82. Dharmvir Kumar Singh - Chief Information Officer, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited
  83. Rupendra Kumar Nigam - VP - IT ( Head IT), Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.
  84. Rasvinder Singh Nagpal  - Lead -IT Infrastructure & Networks, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LTD.
  85. Milind Khamkar  - Group CIO, Super Max
  86. Sudheer Muvva - Chief Technology Officer, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
  87. Deepak Sakpal - Associate Vice President - IT, Sushil Financial Services Private Limited
  88. Sunil Kumar - CTO & Head - T&A, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd
  89. Sunil Nair - Vice President IT, The Phoenix Mills Ltd
  90. Tanushree Sarkar - IT Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific
  91. Kumaresan M.  - Head Of Information Technology, Unichem Laboratories Limited
  92. Rajnish Khare - Chief Digital Officer, Union Bank of India
  93. Govind Joshi - Chief Information Officer, USV PRIVATE LIMITED
  94. Vishwas Mhatre - Head of Information Technology, Vinati Organics Limited
  95. Nisha Dulhani - VP - Big Data and Advanced Analytics, Vodafone Idea LTD
  96. Pankaj Singh - Global CIO, VVF India Limited
  97. Dr. Ravi Sharma PhD - Head of Information Technology, Wanbury Limited
  98. Pankaj Srivastava - Director of IT, Wellington School
  99. Atul Srivastava  - Chief Information Officer, Welspun Group
  100. Vijay Kumar - Chief Technology Officer, Xanadu Reality Limited.

For more information about the Digital Transformation Summit India and the DT 100, please visit https://digitransformationsummit.com/india/

 




Topic: Press release summary
