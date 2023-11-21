

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov 20, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) was awarded both the Best New Drug and Clinical Advance of the Year for the Phase III Clarity AD study at the Scrip Awards 2023, held by Citeline. The Scrip Awards, now in its 19th year, celebrates the best innovations and achievements of the international biopharma industry. The award for Best New Drug recognizes excellence in pharmaceutical development and celebrates LEQEMBI as the first and only treatment approved in Japan and the United States shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive and functional decline, which acts on the underlying pathology of AD. The award for Clinical Advance of the Year recognizes the success of a new drug product in a clinical trial that is expected to lead to an advance in healthcare. It was awarded for the success of the Phase III Clarity AD study of LEQEMBI. Eisai and Biogen deeply appreciate the cooperation of people living with AD and healthcare professionals who participated in LEQEMBI’s clinical studies. AD is a progressive, fatal disease, and a global healthcare issue that greatly impacts not only the people living with the disease, but also their loved ones, care partners and society. Eisai and Biogen will deliver LEQEMBI to the people with early AD who need it, as well as aim to continue creating impact on global issues surrounding dementia. Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally, with both Eisai and Biogen Inc. (U.S.) co-commercializing and co-promoting the product. Eisai has the final decision-making authority. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING in the United States. For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202370.html. Media Contacts: Eisai Co., Ltd.

