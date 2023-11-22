

HONG KONG, Nov 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is proud to announce the launch of TrustCSI™ 3.0, a groundbreaking cybersecurity solution that uses AI to revolutionize Security Operations Center (SOC) and helps companies to operate securely in the intelligence era. Powered by its unparalleled experience in cybersecurity and forward-thinking SOC4Future strategy, which reshapes the core capabilities of SOC, TrustCSI™ 3.0 transforms cybersecurity from passive defense to proactive guardianship, enabling enterprises stay ahead of today's evolving threat landscape. (From left to right) Representatives from CITIC Telecom CPC, Mr. Chris Fung (Senior Vice President of Engineering & Services), Mr. Taylor Lam (Chief Strategy Officer), Mr. Jacky Kwok (Chief Commercial Officer) and Mr. Ivan Lee (Vice President of Information Technology Services & Data Science), officiate at the launch ceremony of TrustCSI™ 3.0 TrustCSI™ 3.0 combines CITIC Telecom CPC's industry certified security expertise, with cutting-edge AI capabilities to deliver enterprise-grade protection across industries. With a strong emphasis on compliance and vendor neutrality, CITIC Telecom CPC's project management ability is widely recognized. This innovative security service strengthens the trust between CITIC Telecom CPC and its customers, offering comprehensive and proactive digital protection in the market, and positions the company as a Trusted TechOps Security Enabler. Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "With TrustCSI™ 3.0, we empower enterprises to prepare themselves and proactively react to the evolving threat landscape and effectively protect their data while safeguarding their business throughout their digital transformation journey. Driven by our SOC4Future strategy and decades of security experience, we are redefining holistic enterprise protection and positioning ourselves as the Trusted TechOps Security Enabler for enterprises, providing them with the tools and expertise needed, like AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices, to safeguard their operations against emerging threats." Redefining Cybersecurity and Resilience with SOC4Future Strategy and AI Empowerment TrustCSI™ 3.0 uses CITIC Telecom CPC's decades of deep security knowledge and practical services experience to revolutionize SOCs. It follows CITIC Telecom CPC's "ReDEFINED SOC4Future" strategy that encompasses four key elements: -- Proactive Security Approach - AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices -- AI-Powered Cybersecurity Framework -- Enhanced Dual SIEM Operations -- "SOC-as-a-Service" paradigm Strengthening Proactive Security With AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices TrustCSI™ 3.0 leverages the proactive security approach with AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices, enhancing the cybersecurity cycle from reactive defense to proactive guardianship. It offers an advanced automated penetration testing tool that uses machine learning to enhance the information-gathering phase and exploit vulnerabilities concurrently. It vastly improves enterprise-wide threat awareness and response effectiveness by replicating real-world cyberattack and defense scenarios. The AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices cover the entire service stack, from staff training, offensive and defensive drills to network protection solutions, security strategy and service consultation. The Red Team conducts comprehensive AI-powered assessments and simulations, while the Blue Team offers all-encompassing defense services, ensuring a holistic approach to cybersecurity. -- (Case studies) A China-based global supplier of aluminum wheels and chassis and a conglomerate in China are already using this service to fortify their security and defense platform. It is helping them meet current industry standards and fully complying with "National Cybersecurity Exercises". AI-Powered Cybersecurity Framework In the evolution of a cybersecurity service framework, intelligence and automation are no longer choices but crucial values for customers in an all-around way. CITIC Telecom CPC's AI-driven solutions and automation accelerate threat identification, enrichment, hunting, containment, and remediation. Combining this "Tech" capability and proactive "Operational" approach reduces opportunities for threat actors to infiltrate while enabling enterprises to respond rapidly. The future-ready and intelligent framework has four service pillars: 1. Identify and Predict A suite of comprehensive assessment and identification services covering systems, applications, network infrastructure, and critical assets services improve threat identification and prediction. Harnessing the power of algorithm and AI, together with other enhanced capabilities, the AI Penetration Test efficiently identifies and mitigates security risks at an early application development stage while assessing security resilience against various attack scenarios. 2. Protect SASE for dynamic network security, UTM, NGFW, WAF, and IPS for network and application access control, and cloud email security offer comprehensive protection to enterprises. A dedicated team of security professionals manages everything from incident consultation, solutions design and implementation to configuration and ongoing device management. This comprehensive approach ensures the continuous improvement of the customers' security infrastructure. 3. Detect Round-the-clock managed security, reinforced by certified SOC and dual SIEM platforms, EDR solutions, and AI-enabled User and Entity Behavior Analysis, helps enterprises swiftly identify and respond to cybersecurity events. 4. Respond & Recover Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), Security Incident Response (IR), and Threat Hunting services minimize resolution time and human error, with cloud-based Backup and Disaster Recovery services driving rapid recovery and robust business continuity. Driving Cybersecurity Capabilities with Enhanced Dual SIEM Operations Security matters to all data, not just some. So, CITIC Telecom CPC's self-developed world-class SOCs utilize advanced technologies with Dual SIEM to revolutionize threat intelligence management by accelerating AI-driven detection and feedback to emerging threats. They provide enterprises with critical assessment for threat monitoring or immediate protection. The Dual SIEM operations encompass a wide array of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) capabilities. They aggregate and cross-correlate threat intelligence data to identify and illuminate potential threats, increase the speed of searches, boost security visibility, and improve cost management. Future-proofing Cybersecurity and Compliance with SOC-as-a-Service at its Core The latest SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) model helps enterprises enjoy cost-effective, SOC-managed security capabilities from different SOCaaS service offerings. Using the latest security technologies, a team of dedicated experts will monitor, detect, and respond to threats 24/7, all without the expensive cost of building and staffing your own SOC. CITIC Telecom CPC's "SOCaaS" approach delivers unparalleled security analytics and monitoring capabilities via self-deployed and managed 24x7 SOCs in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shanghai. These fully managed SOCs use a "global-local" approach with certified professional expertise for customized security solutions worldwide to safeguard their operations, providing customers with peace of mind. Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "CITIC Telecom CPC TrustCSI™ 3.0 embodies our motto of 'Innovation Never Stops'. Through continuous innovation, cutting-edge technologies and a customer-centric approach, we strive to be the trusted partner that enables enterprises to navigate the dynamic digital landscape confidently. By embracing AI-led technology, we continue to enhance our Cloud-Network-Security Solutions, providing enhanced resilience and unwavering peace of mind enterprises across various industries. Looking ahead to 2024, we remain dedicated to empowering enterprises with intelligent and proactive cybersecurity solutions that redefine industry standards." To know more information about TrustCSI™ 3.0, please visit: https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-hk/trustcsi3 About CITIC Telecom CPC We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions. With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization. With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 165 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers. For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com Media Contacts: Catherine Yuen CITIC Telecom CPC (852) 2170 7536 Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com





