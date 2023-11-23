

TOKYO, Nov 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has successfully entered into a contract renewal with Dubai Airports, for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for the Automated People Mover (APM)* system at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new contract will extend for five years from October 2023. The contract covers the maintenance of the APM system consisting of a total of 18 cars, two stations and a route length of 2.3 km. Dubai International APM The APM system was originally delivered by MHI Group in 2012 and has been sustaining passenger transport at DXB Terminal 3, one of the world's largest international terminals. In addition, MHI Group has provided O&M services for the APM system since 2018. The contract renewal is the result of the system's strong reputation for operational stability, safety and reliability. The new contract has been implemented by MHI Mobility Engineering Services L.L.C (MHI-MESC), a newly established subsidiary in Dubai, which aims to expand O&M services for transportation systems. MHI-MESC was inaugurated in Dubai in October 2023. MHI Group will promote the localization of O&M Services in Dubai through MHI-MESC and work closely with related stakeholders such as Dubai Airports and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) to ensure the safe operation of the APM system. Going forward, MHI Group will continue to work closely with its worldwide offices to provide services of high added value responding to customer needs and supply new solutions such as the remote monitoring technology of "ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs) Supervision," MHI's digital innovation brand. In addition, through the provision of APM Systems, a clean transport mode that emits no CO2, MHI Group aims to respond to regional aspirations around the globe with solutions that will contribute to economic development and enhanced transportation convenience, while simultaneously helping to realize a low-carbon society. *APMs are used worldwide to connect air terminals or function as transportation systems in urban environments. About MHI Group Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: EVs, Transportation

