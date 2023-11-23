

TOKYO, Nov 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that “docomo Open House '24 — Co-creation starts here.” will take place at the Tokyo International Forum (Hall E1) next January 17 and 18, and the online version of the Open House will be accessible from January 17 until February 29. This year's version of the annual event will showcase 31 exhibits, which will be viewable at a preview site that is launching on November 22 at 3:00 pm (JST). The Open House will provide visitors with opportunities to learn about the positive impact of DOCOMO's advanced technologies on society as well as DOCOMO's commitment to contributing to society through collaboration with various partners. In order to ensure that as many people as possible can experience the exhibits and demonstrations firsthand, web registrations for visiting the event site in person will be newly introduced this year. Registration via the preview site will also begin today. 31 exhibits will cover a wide range of fields, including technologies for 5G Evolution & 6G, urban design, transportation, communication, generative AI, and metaverse/XR. Under the theme “Wonder fuels the future.”, the exhibits will be accompanied by wonder panels expressing the aspirations of each technology and its potential benefits for future society. About NTT DOCOMO NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 88 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/





